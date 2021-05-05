Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Mondelez International Inc, First Horizon Corp, Sells Eaton Corp PLC, Devon Energy Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co

New Purchases: FHN, LMT, IR,

FHN, LMT, IR, Added Positions: VZ, MDLZ, BK, K, XOM, WFC,

VZ, MDLZ, BK, K, XOM, WFC, Reduced Positions: ETN, DVN, ADM, TPR, JPM, EMR, KSS, HPQ, VIAC, AVGO, UPS, WMT, GE, GPC, TFC, USB, CVS, SPG, KEY, MRK, RTX, VTR, DOW, NUE, PM, CSCO, LNC, MET, SJM, CVX, CCL, BAC, TGT, TSN, COP, DOX, TT, FCX, CSX,

ETN, DVN, ADM, TPR, JPM, EMR, KSS, HPQ, VIAC, AVGO, UPS, WMT, GE, GPC, TFC, USB, CVS, SPG, KEY, MRK, RTX, VTR, DOW, NUE, PM, CSCO, LNC, MET, SJM, CVX, CCL, BAC, TGT, TSN, COP, DOX, TT, FCX, CSX, Sold Out: NOK,

Lynchburg, VA, based Investment company Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Mondelez International Inc, First Horizon Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Eaton Corp PLC, Devon Energy Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Tapestry Inc, Emerson Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. As of 2021Q1, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $553 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 48,023 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 123,188 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.81% Nucor Corp (NUE) - 208,137 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 292,643 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 111,359 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 285,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 12,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 1650.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 127,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 2000.60%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 123,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 228.61%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 142,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.