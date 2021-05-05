Cowen And Company, Llc Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Upstart Holdings Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, The Walt Disney Co, National General Holdings Corp

New Purchases: UPST, CCAC, FULC, BLNK, CP, RLMD, BSX, ENIA, MRTX, IQ, SRSA, CLSK, DBDR, OPEN, ASLE, KSU, ACEV, RBAC, LOKB, SEAH, AMC, STWO, TMTS, IPOE, TECH, XLY, RVLV, IMPX, SKLZ, AACQ, TLRY, TLRY, CCX, CCX, XRT, QS, DXCM, DISCA, TRIT, VLDR, PDAC, DEH, WFC, FTCV, SOAC, RL, DCRB, ARBGU, BAND, BMRN, RF, CCIV, CAPA, CLII, SCPL, QELL, SVAC, CARA, ARGX, NBIX, MRSN, CRHC, PACE, ROOT, FTOC, OMER, KODK, DCPH, REAL, STL, NTRA, FPAC, FPAC, ACAD, NCR, IPOF, AUPH, FSRV, IONS, AON, ESPR, HALO, BLUE, FE, VTRS, IPOD, CNST, WING, RIGL, HWCC, CERS, FOLD, CHRS, CHPM, ALNY, GME, GE, MAT, MIST, HBI, SIOX, RDUS, HGEN,

UPST, CCAC, FULC, BLNK, CP, RLMD, BSX, ENIA, MRTX, IQ, SRSA, CLSK, DBDR, OPEN, ASLE, KSU, ACEV, RBAC, LOKB, SEAH, AMC, STWO, TMTS, IPOE, TECH, XLY, RVLV, IMPX, SKLZ, AACQ, TLRY, TLRY, CCX, CCX, XRT, QS, DXCM, DISCA, TRIT, VLDR, PDAC, DEH, WFC, FTCV, SOAC, RL, DCRB, ARBGU, BAND, BMRN, RF, CCIV, CAPA, CLII, SCPL, QELL, SVAC, CARA, ARGX, NBIX, MRSN, CRHC, PACE, ROOT, FTOC, OMER, KODK, DCPH, REAL, STL, NTRA, FPAC, FPAC, ACAD, NCR, IPOF, AUPH, FSRV, IONS, AON, ESPR, HALO, BLUE, FE, VTRS, IPOD, CNST, WING, RIGL, HWCC, CERS, FOLD, CHRS, CHPM, ALNY, GME, GE, MAT, MIST, HBI, SIOX, RDUS, HGEN, Added Positions: HYG, XBI, HEC, AVDL, BWAY, ESTA, QQQ, YAC, XGN, ALXN, SWCH, IWM, FITB, RSP, CTLP, VRTX, C, ZION, ABUS, RPG, APYX,

HYG, XBI, HEC, AVDL, BWAY, ESTA, QQQ, YAC, XGN, ALXN, SWCH, IWM, FITB, RSP, CTLP, VRTX, C, ZION, ABUS, RPG, APYX, Reduced Positions: FCX, WORK, BAC, BPYU, SPY, SPCE, GRUB, MESO, PRPB, DBVT, TLRY, TLRY, AAL,

FCX, WORK, BAC, BPYU, SPY, SPCE, GRUB, MESO, PRPB, DBVT, TLRY, TLRY, AAL, Sold Out: SMH, DIS, NGHC, STLA, PS, ABB, LPX, PLTR, IFF, FB, BABA, ACIA, FIT, BHP, NMR, NEM, UFS, CB, VIG, FLEX, YAC.U, XLK, FXI, AHACU, CLF, SCVX, GBT, BFT.U, ALL, QURE, HECCU, CRHC.U, GRSVU, MCF, NUAN, SUM, NKTR, MCD, OXY, PRSP, NRG, UWMC, SVACU, RP, DGNR.U, CLNY, TRIL, QD, TBPH, SFTW, AMRN, SAII, SLV, PRVL, EXEL, XLF, GNW, GSAT, IBB, NYCB,

Investment company Cowen And Company, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Upstart Holdings Inc, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, The Walt Disney Co, National General Holdings Corp, Stellantis NV, Pluralsight Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cowen And Company, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cowen And Company, Llc owns 348 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cowen+and+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 3,040,000 shares, 20.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.85% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 787,250 shares, 19.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 825,000 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 416,430 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 191,700 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $164.87, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $107.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 100,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,070,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.94 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $12.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 881,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Blink Charging Co. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $60.72, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 200,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $375.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $39.28, with an estimated average price of $35. The stock is now traded at around $37.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 166,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 133.85%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.83%. The holding were 3,040,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 403.12%. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $129.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 402,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp by 790.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 890,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC by 31.90%. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,495,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in BrainsWay Ltd by 131.40%. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 978,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $73.76, with an estimated average price of $57.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 386,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.