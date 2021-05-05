Cowen And Company, Llc Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Upstart Holdings Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, The Walt Disney Co, National General Holdings Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cowen And Company, Llc Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Upstart Holdings Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, The Walt Disney Co, National General Holdings Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cowen And Company, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Upstart Holdings Inc, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, The Walt Disney Co, National General Holdings Corp, Stellantis NV, Pluralsight Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cowen And Company, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cowen And Company, Llc owns 348 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cowen+and+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC
  1. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 3,040,000 shares, 20.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.85%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 787,250 shares, 19.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 825,000 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 416,430 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 191,700 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $164.87, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $107.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 100,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC)

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,070,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.94 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $12.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 881,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Blink Charging Co. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $60.72, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 200,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $375.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $39.28, with an estimated average price of $35. The stock is now traded at around $37.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 166,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 133.85%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.83%. The holding were 3,040,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 403.12%. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $129.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 402,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp by 790.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 890,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL)

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC by 31.90%. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,495,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BrainsWay Ltd (BWAY)

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in BrainsWay Ltd by 131.40%. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 978,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA)

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $73.76, with an estimated average price of $57.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 386,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC. Also check out:

1. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider