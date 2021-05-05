Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend A

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend A

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Alaska Air Group Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Lowe's Inc, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morris+retirement+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC
  1. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 106,414 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 31,269 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.16%
  3. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 22,489 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 992.23%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 29,492 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.01%
  5. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 68,366 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17%
New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 106,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 127,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $89.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 992.23%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 22,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $167.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 17,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $375.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 38.15%. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $304.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider