Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend A

Investment company Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Alaska Air Group Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Lowe's Inc, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 106,414 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 31,269 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.16% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 22,489 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 992.23% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 29,492 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.01% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 68,366 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17%

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 106,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 127,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $89.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 992.23%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 22,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $167.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 17,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $375.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 38.15%. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $304.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.