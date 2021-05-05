John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. Buys Zions Bancorp NA, BNCCORP Inc, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc, Sells Alerus Financial Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Bankwell Financial Group Inc

- New Purchases: BNCC, MBIN, EBSB,
- Added Positions: ZION, BWB, RF, SIVB, WSFS, TBBK, SBNY, LKFN, ALTA, LEVL,
- Reduced Positions: ALRS, TMP, BANR, BUSE, BMTC, TOWN, SASR, CNOB, RVSB, WTFC, BMRC, WTBA, UNIB,
- Sold Out: KRE, BWFG, OVLY, ACNB, EFSI, KTYB, FDBC, CSBB, CCNE, BKSC,
These are the top 5 holdings of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc.
- Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) - 187,780 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 338,636 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
- Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) - 91,600 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
- Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 82,523 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
- SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 12,590 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15%
John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BNCCORP Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.1 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 23,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)
John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Merchants Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.83 and $43.58, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB)
John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)
John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Zions Bancorp NA by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 73,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB)
John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc by 30.86%. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $14.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 216,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS)
John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in WSFS Financial Corp by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.97 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15.Sold Out: Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG)
John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bankwell Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $28.76, with an estimated average price of $23.03.Sold Out: Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)
John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Oak Valley Bancorp. The sale prices were between $15.28 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $16.87.Sold Out: ACNB Corp (ACNB)
John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ACNB Corp. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $27.98.Sold Out: Eagle Financial Services Inc (EFSI)
John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eagle Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $28.6 and $33, with an estimated average price of $30.37.Sold Out: Kentucky Bancshares Inc (KTYB)
John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kentucky Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $40, with an estimated average price of $31.58.
