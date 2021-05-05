John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. Buys Zions Bancorp NA, BNCCORP Inc, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc, Sells Alerus Financial Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Bankwell Financial Group Inc

New Purchases: BNCC, MBIN, EBSB,

Investment company John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Zions Bancorp NA, BNCCORP Inc, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc, Merchants Bancorp, Meridian Bancorp Inc, sells Alerus Financial Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Tompkins Financial Corp, Oak Valley Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) - 187,780 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 338,636 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55% Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) - 91,600 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 82,523 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 12,590 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15%

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BNCCORP Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.1 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 23,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Merchants Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.83 and $43.58, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Zions Bancorp NA by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 73,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc by 30.86%. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $14.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 216,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in WSFS Financial Corp by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.97 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bankwell Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $28.76, with an estimated average price of $23.03.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Oak Valley Bancorp. The sale prices were between $15.28 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $16.87.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ACNB Corp. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eagle Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $28.6 and $33, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kentucky Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $40, with an estimated average price of $31.58.