The Honest Company Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company, Inc. (The Honest Company) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 25,807,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. The Honest Company is offering 6,451,613 shares of common stock and the selling stockholders named in the prospectus are offering 19,355,387 shares of common stock. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,871,050 shares of common stock. The Honest Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 5, 2021 under the ticker symbol HNST and the offering is expected to close on May 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup, William Blair and Guggenheim Securities are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. Telsey Advisory Group, C.L. King & Associates, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities LLC and Ramirez & Co., Inc. are also acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at [email protected]; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at [email protected]; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The Honest Company
The Honest Company is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories.

Investor Contact:
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Jennifer Kroog Rosenberg
[email protected]


