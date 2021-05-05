Logo
FPT Corp and Base.vn empower to accelerate digital transformation for 800,000 Vietnamese enterprises

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 4, 2021

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FPT - Vietnam's leading technology corporation has officially announced its strategic investment in Base Enterprise - a technology company that owns the most popular corporate governance platform in Vietnam (Base.vn), under which FPT would own a majority stake. This cooperation will reinforce the two sides to promote the comprehensive digital transformation ecosystem for 800,000 enterprises.

FPT Corp acquires Base.vn

Pham Kim Hung - Founder & CEO of Base.vn said: "Base.vn has been solving 3 big issues of businesses including productivity enhancement management, informationtransparency, human resources management and development. We plan to develop other major solutions such as financial management, customer management and business development on one unified platform. The cooperation with FPT, a leading technology company with a wealth of experience and human resource, will help Base to save at least 10 years to become a comprehensive digital transformation ecosystem for the world's leading business."

Mr. Nguyen Van Khoa, CEO of FPT and Mr. Pham Kim Hung - Founder & CEO of Base.vn (left to right)

Nguyen Van Khoa, CEO of FPT said: "Over the past years, FPT has always been alongside with large Vietnamese and global enterprises on the journey of digital transformation. FPT's strategy is to build a comprehensive digital transformation platform for small and medium enterprises to be the No. 1 in that market. Accompanying Base.vn is one of the shortest ways for FPT to achieve that goal".

Base.vn platform easily integrates with FPT digital transformation solutions so that it will immediately bring more than 100 digital conversion solutions on Base.vn itself. Base.vn products also inherit the latest core technologies from FPT Corporation such as FPT.AI, Blockchain, Cloud, digital signature... to provide more effective solutions. Thanks to a network of branches in 30 countries, FPT will also help Base compete fairly in the global market.

About Base Enterprise:

Founded in August 2016 and officially launched in 2017, after more than 4 years of development, Base.vn has become a reputable business management platform and being trusted by more than 5,000 customers across a wide range of sizes and sectors.

In December 2020, Base.vn was awarded the first prize for the excellent digital platform in the Make in Vietnam digital product award organized by the Ministry of Information and Communication. https://base.vn

About FPT Corp:

Established in 1988, FPT is an IT Group operating in three core business areas: Technology, Telecommunications and Education. After more than 30 years of development, FPT is located in 26 countries over the world.

FPT has affirmed its pioneering role in digital transforming as well as its efforts to contribute to the development of the digital economy, digital society, and digital nation. http://www.fpt.com.vn

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fpt-corp-and-basevn-empower-to-accelerate-digital-transformation-for-800-000-vietnamese-enterprises-301283989.html

SOURCE FPT Corporation

