Clean Power Capital Provides Update on Its Investment in FusionOne's Waste to Electricity and Hydrogen Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)( MOTNF) (Clean Power or the Company or "MOVE"). The Company is pleased to provide an update on its investment in FusionOne Energy Corp. (FusionOne), a producer of technologies primarily for the conversion of plastic waste to hydrogen and clean electricity.



FusionOne has instructed the fabrication facility to begin the production of its HydroPlas continuous cycle reactor, the center of its efficient Hydrogen producing system as well as the supporting proprietary technologies to be delivered in Q3 2021. FusionOne is striving to fit out its pre-commercialization site in Detroit, Michigan for its readiness to receive the first HydroPlas reactor. The FusionOne facility is situated in a feedstock (plastic waste) rich area in Detroit, Michigan, which reduces ongoing logistics cost for the transportation industry as well as being the home of the Big Three Automakers.

The combination of site preparation and manufacture of the FusionOne system is the first step in tackling the plastic pandemic and supports the shift to clean energy production.

FusionOne CEO, Elliott Talbott, comments FusionOne is taking the initial steps to deploying its game changing HydroPlas technology with the aim of tackling two global problems at once. Our team is excited to be taking these pre-commercialization efforts and looks forward to giving further updates as progress is made.

President of PowerTap, Clean Power Capitals largest subsidiary, Salim Rahemtulla noted FusionOnes patent-pending waste to white hydrogen and electricity is a complementary technology to PowerTaps Gen3, which produces and dispenses blue hydrogen and provides potential cross-development opportunities.

About FusionOne

FusionOne is a privately owned end-to-end technology and operations company specializing in renewable electricity, white hydrogen production and thermal processing technologies. Deployment of their commercial system will result in thousands of tons of waste being diverted to a clean and profitable energy stream. FusionOnes team brings decades of experience in emerging technologies and research and development of the most advanced solutions to the energy sector. To register interest in FusionOnes technologies visit https://www.fusionone.co/.

ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.

Clean Power is an investment company that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Clean Powers amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Companys profile at www.sedar.com.

Learn more about Clean Power by visiting our website at: https://cleanpower.capital/

