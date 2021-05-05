Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Needham, MA, based Investment company Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, sells ARK Innovation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC owns 288 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beaumont+financial+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 153,784 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.22%
  2. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 455,952 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.62%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 330,591 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,673 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 123,115 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 277,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $42.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 146,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Innovator IBD 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $46.228400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 139,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72. The stock is now traded at around $127.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 41,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 128,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 140,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 402.11%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 172,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon by 2914.41%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 409,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 455,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1027.01%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 129,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 162.67%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 234,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 48.08%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $250.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 57,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43.

Sold Out: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The sale prices were between $32.74 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $35.46.

Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (MILN)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $36.76 and $41.92, with an estimated average price of $39.66.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Reduced: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 91.85%. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $113.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 8,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.42%. The sale prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 176,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.34%. The sale prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 8,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.62%. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $269.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 82,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 97.58%. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $167.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 1,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 95.84%. The sale prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $146.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 2,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider