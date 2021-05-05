Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

New Purchases: FREL, EPR, FFTY, PKI, ANGL, EBC, XLE, FUTY, AGZ, EWT, EWP, EWI, FBND, SPEM, SLYV, NFLX, IEZ, HDB, EL, GD, EOG, SCHW, AER, TRV, MS, BIIB, UEC,

VTV, EBND, VT, USMV, DGRO, VOO, PYPL, OUSA, GNR, FB, TOTL, DIS, AGG, MRK, SPDW, AMT, GVI, IVV, SCZ, MSFT, BND, AMZN, PEP, MDLZ, AAPL, IGSB, GBF, MCD, JNJ, VV, DHR, TSLA, CHTR, PGR, SUB, BABA, TSM, MUB, SONY, TFI, VB, IWD, IWF, AXP, ARKG, BX, NEE, SHW, GS, HD, ARWR, DIA, BLK, CVX, CSCO, VCSH, GE, IBM, INTU, SPAB, SKYY, SPGI, MUNI, SO, UNH, PSLV, IGV, CDW, AIA, Reduced Positions: ARKK, IJT, SRLN, VUG, MTUM, MGC, XLRE, DGRW, BSCL, CEF, PHYS, IEF, FDIS, FHLC, FTEC, XLU, XLI, BSCM, VGSH, VXF, XLK, SR, BRKS, BSJL, XLY, GOOG, DVY, PFF, SHY, XSW, INTC, PFE, NEA, FDN, HDV, VNQ, AMGN, BAC, KO, DE, HPQ, PG, TMO, BCSF, QQQ, MMM, T, ADP, CME, CMCSA, COST, ECL, JPM, ORCL, UNP, RTX, VZ, EFA, EMLP, GOVT, IBB, SCHM, SLY, SPSB, VTI, VWO, XLB, XLC, XLF, XLP, XLV, ADBE, ALL, ADI, BCE, BDX, BA, CI, C, STZ, DEO, D, EMR, XOM, FISV, GILD, HSY, ITW, IRM, KMB, ES, QCOM, CRM, SBUX, UL, WMT, YUM, ABBV, EZU, FTSL, FXR, FXU, GLD, IJR, ISTB, IVW, KWEB, LQD, MDY, MGK, MINT, NOBL, ONEQ, SCHD, SPTS, VEA,

Needham, MA, based Investment company Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, sells ARK Innovation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC owns 288 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 153,784 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.22% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 455,952 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.62% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 330,591 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,673 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 123,115 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 277,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $42.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 146,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Innovator IBD 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $46.228400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 139,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72. The stock is now traded at around $127.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 41,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 128,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 140,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 402.11%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 172,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon by 2914.41%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 409,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 455,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1027.01%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 129,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 162.67%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 234,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 48.08%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $250.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 57,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The sale prices were between $32.74 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $35.46.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $36.76 and $41.92, with an estimated average price of $39.66.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 91.85%. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $113.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 8,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.42%. The sale prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 176,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.34%. The sale prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 8,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.62%. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $269.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 82,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 97.58%. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $167.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 1,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 95.84%. The sale prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $146.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 2,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.