Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

These are the top 5 holdings of Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 153,784 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.22%
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 455,952 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.62%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 330,591 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,673 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 123,115 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 277,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $42.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 146,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Innovator IBD 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $46.228400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 139,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72. The stock is now traded at around $127.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 41,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 128,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 140,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 402.11%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 172,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon by 2914.41%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 409,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 455,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1027.01%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 129,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 162.67%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 234,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 48.08%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $250.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 57,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43.Sold Out: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The sale prices were between $32.74 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $35.46.Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (MILN)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $36.76 and $41.92, with an estimated average price of $39.66.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.Reduced: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 91.85%. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $113.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 8,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.42%. The sale prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 176,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.34%. The sale prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 8,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.62%. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $269.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 82,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 97.58%. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $167.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 1,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)
Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 95.84%. The sale prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $146.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC still held 2,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.
