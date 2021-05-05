Logo
Knuff & Co LLC Buys Illumina Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Zoetis Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Knuff & Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Illumina Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Moderna Inc, sells Zoetis Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knuff & Co LLC. As of 2021Q1, Knuff & Co LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Knuff & Co LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/knuff+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Knuff & Co LLC
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 159,218 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,701 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  3. Equifax Inc (EFX) - 45,800 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,582 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  5. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 32,200 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $173.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $72.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTXMQ)

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 767.91%. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $378.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 8,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1504.73%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $214.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $227.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $280.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 255.91%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $448.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $574.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Knuff & Co LLC. Also check out:

1. Knuff & Co LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Knuff & Co LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Knuff & Co LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Knuff & Co LLC keeps buying
