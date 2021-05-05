Knuff & Co LLC Buys Illumina Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Zoetis Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

New Purchases: MRNA, NEP, GTXMQ, PINS,

MRNA, NEP, GTXMQ, PINS, Added Positions: ILMN, UPS, BABA, BRK.B, TTD, CRM, AMT, MA, NVDA, ROP, FSLY, QCOM, SBUX, APTV, IIVI, V, ETSY, IIPR, ABT, TGT, MDT, AWK, BAC, BYND,

ILMN, UPS, BABA, BRK.B, TTD, CRM, AMT, MA, NVDA, ROP, FSLY, QCOM, SBUX, APTV, IIVI, V, ETSY, IIPR, ABT, TGT, MDT, AWK, BAC, BYND, Reduced Positions: ZTS, EA, GOOG, IGIB, BMY, DXCM, LQD, GOOGL, TDOC, PEP, DHR, GILD, FTNT, FB, APLE, MRK, MNST, ES, SJM, CLX, TMO, STZ, IJR, CVS, UNH, VCSH, IVV, A, WM, VZ, SONY, RSG, IBM, KO, CSCO, CVX, ADBE, KMI, NFLX, AMGN, VTI,

ZTS, EA, GOOG, IGIB, BMY, DXCM, LQD, GOOGL, TDOC, PEP, DHR, GILD, FTNT, FB, APLE, MRK, MNST, ES, SJM, CLX, TMO, STZ, IJR, CVS, UNH, VCSH, IVV, A, WM, VZ, SONY, RSG, IBM, KO, CSCO, CVX, ADBE, KMI, NFLX, AMGN, VTI, Sold Out: IAU, VTRS, VLO, AZN, QQQ, VNQ, PKI, HACK, AKAM, RMD, CL, KMB, MDB,

Investment company Knuff & Co LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Illumina Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Moderna Inc, sells Zoetis Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knuff & Co LLC. As of 2021Q1, Knuff & Co LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 159,218 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,701 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Equifax Inc (EFX) - 45,800 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,582 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 32,200 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $173.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $72.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 767.91%. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $378.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 8,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1504.73%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $214.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $227.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $280.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 255.91%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $448.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $574.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.