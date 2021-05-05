Marshall & Sullivan Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Heritage Financial Corp, General Electric Co, Nordstrom Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Marshall & Sullivan Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Heritage Financial Corp, General Electric Co, Nordstrom Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Marshall & Sullivan Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Microsoft Corp, Crown Holdings Inc, Danaher Corp, sells Heritage Financial Corp, General Electric Co, Nordstrom Inc, Merck Inc, MannKind Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marshall & Sullivan Inc . As of 2021Q1, Marshall & Sullivan Inc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marshall+%26+sullivan+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 106,130 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 408.24%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 160,565 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1907.06%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,058 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 327.70%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,241 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.8%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,300 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 268.11%
New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 408.24%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.36%. The holding were 106,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1907.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 160,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 327.70%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 34,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 901.69%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 59,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 352.41%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $256.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 28,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 268.11%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 22,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in Heritage Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $23.1 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $26.16.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: MannKind Corp (MNKD)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in MannKind Corp. The sale prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13.

Sold Out: Genius Brands International Inc (GNUS)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in Genius Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $1.35 and $3.06, with an estimated average price of $1.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC . Also check out:

1. MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARSHALL & SULLIVAN INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider