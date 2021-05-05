Marshall & Sullivan Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Heritage Financial Corp, General Electric Co, Nordstrom Inc

- New Purchases: VNT,
- Added Positions: IWM, VWO, MSFT, CCK, DHR, FB, CHD, HD, FISV, LIN, SYK, JNJ, MNST, UNH, PEP, MA, FTV, EEM, BDX, PYPL, ADBE, TMO, NKE, AAPL, IVV, LLY, SPY, SBUX, NEE, DIS, ROK, PG, COST,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, AMZN, BKNG, GOOG,
- Sold Out: HFWA, GE, JWN, MRK, MNKD, GNUS, PM, RDS.A, BAC, INTC, UL, YUMC, CVX, YUM, NSC, XOM, WPP, JPM, BA, PEG, WCN, PCAR, MCD, DLR, PII, PSA, WBA,
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 106,130 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 408.24%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 160,565 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1907.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,058 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 327.70%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,241 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.8%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,300 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 268.11%
Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 408.24%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.36%. The holding were 106,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1907.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 160,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 327.70%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 34,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 901.69%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 59,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 352.41%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $256.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 28,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 268.11%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 22,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA)
Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in Heritage Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $23.1 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $26.16.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.Sold Out: MannKind Corp (MNKD)
Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in MannKind Corp. The sale prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13.Sold Out: Genius Brands International Inc (GNUS)
Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in Genius Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $1.35 and $3.06, with an estimated average price of $1.9.
