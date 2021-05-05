Marshall & Sullivan Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Heritage Financial Corp, General Electric Co, Nordstrom Inc

New Purchases: VNT,

Investment company Marshall & Sullivan Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Microsoft Corp, Crown Holdings Inc, Danaher Corp, sells Heritage Financial Corp, General Electric Co, Nordstrom Inc, Merck Inc, MannKind Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marshall & Sullivan Inc . As of 2021Q1, Marshall & Sullivan Inc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 106,130 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 408.24% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 160,565 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1907.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,058 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 327.70% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,241 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.8% Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,300 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 268.11%

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 408.24%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.36%. The holding were 106,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1907.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 160,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 327.70%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 34,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 901.69%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 59,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 352.41%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $256.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 28,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 268.11%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 22,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in Heritage Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $23.1 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $26.16.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in MannKind Corp. The sale prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in Genius Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $1.35 and $3.06, with an estimated average price of $1.9.