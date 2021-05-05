Fft Wealth Management Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: SPSB, IWD,

SPSB, IWD, Added Positions: AMLP,

AMLP, Reduced Positions: IEFA, IJH, IJR, VGT, MGK, IEMG, EFA, MUB,

IEFA, IJH, IJR, VGT, MGK, IEMG, EFA, MUB, Sold Out: VIG,

Investment company Fft Wealth Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fft Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Fft Wealth Management Llc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fft+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 174,917 shares, 23.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 215,545 shares, 18.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,803 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 273,852 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 269,591 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.94%

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.