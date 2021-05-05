Fft Wealth Management Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: SPSB, IWD,
- Added Positions: AMLP,
- Reduced Positions: IEFA, IJH, IJR, VGT, MGK, IEMG, EFA, MUB,
- Sold Out: VIG,
These are the top 5 holdings of FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 174,917 shares, 23.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 215,545 shares, 18.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,803 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 273,852 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 269,591 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.94%
Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.
