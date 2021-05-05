Hamel Associates, Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Pfizer Inc, BCE Inc

New Purchases: VIAC, ABBV, TPL, SCHW, ATRC, BA,

Livingston, NJ, based Investment company Hamel Associates, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys International Business Machines Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Facebook Inc, AbbVie Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells Intel Corp, Pfizer Inc, BCE Inc, 3M Co, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamel Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hamel Associates, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,402 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.54% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 72,707 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 83,730 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 64,911 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 75,004 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 41,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $113.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 13,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1637.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in AtriCure Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $61.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $233.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 1567.09%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 39,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 245.38%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 150.15%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 28,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 82.13%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 43,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $375.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11.

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.