Hamel Associates, Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Pfizer Inc, BCE Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Livingston, NJ, based Investment company Hamel Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Facebook Inc, AbbVie Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells Intel Corp, Pfizer Inc, BCE Inc, 3M Co, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamel Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hamel Associates, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamel+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,402 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.54%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 72,707 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  3. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 83,730 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
  4. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 64,911 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 75,004 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 41,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $113.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 13,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1637.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AtriCure Inc (ATRC)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in AtriCure Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $61.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $233.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 1567.09%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 39,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 245.38%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 150.15%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 28,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 82.13%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 43,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $375.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: BCE Inc (BCE)

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.. Also check out:

1. HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider