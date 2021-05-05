Alligator's mitazalimab shown to enhance cancer vaccine

LUND, Sweden, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced that preclinical data on its agonist anti-CD40 antibody mitazalimab has been published in the scientific journal Cancer Immunology, Immunotherapy.

The published data show that mitazalimab activates dendritic cells and tumor-reactive T cells resulting in enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in combination with a model cancer vaccine.

Title: The human anti-CD40 agonist antibody mitazalimab (ADC-1013; JNJ-64457107) activates antigen-presenting cells, improves expansion of antigen-specific T cells and enhances anti-tumor efficacy of a model cancer vaccine in vivo

Journal: Cancer Immunology, Immunotherapy

https://rdcu.be/cjYXM

Authors: Adnan Deronic et al.

"A publication in a prominent peer-reviewed journal such as Cancer Immunology, Immunotherapy is very encouraging and validates our findings. These data further highlight the strong potential for mitazalimab to be combined with other therapies, including chemotherapies, immune checkpoint inhibitors and cancer vaccines," said Malin Carlsson, interim CEO at Alligator.

A summary of the findings was presented at the World Immunotherapy Congress 2021 on March 31, 2021, by Alligators CSO, Peter Ellmark.

Mitazalimab is Alligator's most advanced drug candidate for immunotherapy and is designed for the treatment of metastatic cancers, including pancreatic cancer. A phase II study, OPTIMIZE-1, in patients with pancreatic cancer is under preparation. The Phase II study is an open-label, multicenter study to assess the clinical efficacy of mitazalimab as a first-line therapy combined with chemotherapy (mFOLFIRINOX). It will be conducted at several European medical centers and inclusion of the first patient is planned for the first half of 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Malin Carlsson, Interim CEO

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +46 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on May 5, 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-s-mitazalimab-shown-to-enhance-cancer-vaccine,c3340204

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alligators-mitazalimab-shown-to-enhance-cancer-vaccine-301284050.html

SOURCE Alligator Bioscience