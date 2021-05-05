JSF Financial, LLC Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Costco Wholesale Corp, Nutanix Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: IVOL, COST, BRK.A, ARKK, MSI, WMT, XLF, GRMN, GNRC, IDXX, PLTR,
- Added Positions: NTNX, IVV, DIS, ADBE, JPST, PGX, AGG, FB, IWD, BABA, TMUS, MKC, VRSN, AWK, MCD, VRSK, CRM, BLL, DLR, GOOG, UNH, PEP, NEM, NKE, NEE, AMGN, VEEV, DHR, CLX, CSCO, PGR, CHTR, RMD, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, AAPL, AMZN, IWR, IJH, QQQ, GOOGL, BRK.B, SPY, IJT, XLE, IVW, IJR, GS, MU, MSFT, LLY, PFE, CVX, EEM, INTC, PG, JNJ, ITOT, IVE, VZ, HD, CL, JPM, RTX, BA, V, T, INTU, SBUX, TGT,
- Sold Out: MRK, FIS, CDNS, FISV, LRCX, XOM, ANSS, MKTX, DE,
For the details of JSF Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jsf+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JSF Financial, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 93,829 shares, 23.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 838,983 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 315,764 shares, 14.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,470 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.27%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,118 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.37%. The holding were 838,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.84. The stock is now traded at around $375.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366082. The stock is now traded at around $421420.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $113.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.28. The stock is now traded at around $186.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.22. The stock is now traded at around $140.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)
JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in Nutanix Inc by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 59,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 126.30%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $468.28. The stock is now traded at around $490.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.95%. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.06. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.52.Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.4.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.57.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $472.27 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $544.43.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15.Reduced: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
JSF Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77%. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $254.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.02%. JSF Financial, LLC still held 15,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
JSF Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.42%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3311.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. JSF Financial, LLC still held 757 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
JSF Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.42%. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. JSF Financial, LLC still held 6,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
JSF Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.99%. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. JSF Financial, LLC still held 3,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
JSF Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 21.92%. The sale prices were between $263.71 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $310.34. The stock is now traded at around $349.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. JSF Financial, LLC still held 958 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
JSF Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 21.67%. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.67. The stock is now traded at around $84.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. JSF Financial, LLC still held 3,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of JSF Financial, LLC. Also check out:
1. JSF Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JSF Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JSF Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JSF Financial, LLC keeps buying