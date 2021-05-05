JSF Financial, LLC Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Costco Wholesale Corp, Nutanix Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Merck Inc

New Purchases: IVOL, COST, BRK.A, ARKK, MSI, WMT, XLF, GRMN, GNRC, IDXX, PLTR,

Investment company JSF Financial, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Costco Wholesale Corp, Nutanix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Merck Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JSF Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, JSF Financial, LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JSF Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jsf+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 93,829 shares, 23.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 838,983 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 315,764 shares, 14.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,470 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.27% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,118 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.37%. The holding were 838,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.84. The stock is now traded at around $375.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366082. The stock is now traded at around $421420.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $113.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.28. The stock is now traded at around $186.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JSF Financial, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.22. The stock is now traded at around $140.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in Nutanix Inc by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 59,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 126.30%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $468.28. The stock is now traded at around $490.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.95%. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JSF Financial, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.06. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43.

JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.52.

JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.4.

JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.57.

JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $472.27 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $544.43.

JSF Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15.

JSF Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77%. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $254.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.02%. JSF Financial, LLC still held 15,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JSF Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.42%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3311.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. JSF Financial, LLC still held 757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JSF Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.42%. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. JSF Financial, LLC still held 6,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JSF Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.99%. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. JSF Financial, LLC still held 3,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JSF Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 21.92%. The sale prices were between $263.71 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $310.34. The stock is now traded at around $349.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. JSF Financial, LLC still held 958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JSF Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 21.67%. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.67. The stock is now traded at around $84.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. JSF Financial, LLC still held 3,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.