Garrison Point Advisors, Llc Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Lowe's Inc, 3M Co, Sells TriCo Bancshares, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: XOM, LOW, MMM,
- Added Positions: OKE, MRK, VWO, ICLN, SPY, IBM, IEI, SCHF,
- Reduced Positions: SQ, TCBK, AAPL, SHY, MSFT, NVDA, BA, OTIS, FEZ, MA, GOOGL, PEP, DHR, V, UGI, FB, AWK, FTV, WM, RTX, HD, COST, IYC, LMT, DIS, GDX, CVX, HON, YUM, AEP, ATVI, SWKS, VZ, ITW, IYG, PSX, IJH, FDN, IGLB, CSCO, VGT, C, IYT, EMN, IYW, DIA, JPM, MCD, A, IVW, IJK,
- Sold Out: ACAD,
These are the top 5 holdings of GARRISON POINT ADVISORS, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,011 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,118 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 17,328 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.96%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 938 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 12,767 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.51. The stock is now traded at around $200.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $199.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.42.
