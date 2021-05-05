Garrison Point Advisors, Llc Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Lowe's Inc, 3M Co, Sells TriCo Bancshares, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: XOM, LOW, MMM,

Investment company Garrison Point Advisors, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Lowe's Inc, 3M Co, sells TriCo Bancshares, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Point Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Garrison Point Advisors, Llc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,011 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,118 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Square Inc (SQ) - 17,328 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 938 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 12,767 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.51. The stock is now traded at around $200.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $199.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.42.