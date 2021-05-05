Logo
Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. Buys ASML Holding NV, Intuit Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells CoStar Group Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys ASML Holding NV, Intuit Inc, Shopify Inc, Pinterest Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells CoStar Group Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Humana Inc, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. owns 227 stocks with a total value of $589 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stanley-laman+group%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.
  1. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 62,507 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 28,275 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 26,417 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,016 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
  5. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 25,223 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $629.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 14,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1142.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 6,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 97,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $483.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 13,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $304.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 20,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $188.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 31,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 1458.53%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $397.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 21,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morningstar Inc (MORN)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Morningstar Inc by 1133.01%. The purchase prices were between $216.45 and $252.61, with an estimated average price of $234.56. The stock is now traded at around $263.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 32,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 1113.40%. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $237.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 29,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1209.76%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $503.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 13,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 3334.91%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $673.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 9,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 83.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.

Sold Out: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Reduced: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 94.56%. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $137.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. still held 3,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 94.55%. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. still held 2,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Tata Elxsi Ltd (500408)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Tata Elxsi Ltd by 58.22%. The sale prices were between $1865.65 and $2954.75, with an estimated average price of $2607.45. The stock is now traded at around $3859.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. still held 51,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 64.78%. The sale prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. still held 5,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Koh Young Technology Inc (098460)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Koh Young Technology Inc by 63.05%. The sale prices were between $20160 and $29100, with an estimated average price of $22867.8. The stock is now traded at around $28400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. still held 21,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 22.73%. The sale prices were between $24 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. still held 56,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.



