Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. Buys ASML Holding NV, Intuit Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells CoStar Group Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys ASML Holding NV, Intuit Inc, Shopify Inc, Pinterest Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells CoStar Group Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Humana Inc, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. owns 227 stocks with a total value of $589 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stanley-laman+group%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 62,507 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 28,275 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 26,417 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,016 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 25,223 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $629.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 14,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1142.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 6,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 97,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $483.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 13,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $304.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 20,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $188.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 31,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 1458.53%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $397.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 21,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Morningstar Inc by 1133.01%. The purchase prices were between $216.45 and $252.61, with an estimated average price of $234.56. The stock is now traded at around $263.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 32,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 1113.40%. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $237.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 29,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1209.76%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $503.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 13,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 3334.91%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $673.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 9,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 83.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 94.56%. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $137.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. still held 3,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 94.55%. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. still held 2,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Tata Elxsi Ltd by 58.22%. The sale prices were between $1865.65 and $2954.75, with an estimated average price of $2607.45. The stock is now traded at around $3859.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. still held 51,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 64.78%. The sale prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. still held 5,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Koh Young Technology Inc by 63.05%. The sale prices were between $20160 and $29100, with an estimated average price of $22867.8. The stock is now traded at around $28400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. still held 21,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 22.73%. The sale prices were between $24 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. still held 56,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.