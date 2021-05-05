Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Sells Corteva Inc

- New Purchases: WD5A, GS, UAL, AXP, MAR,
- Added Positions: BA, EEM, AMZN, BABA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, CTVA, DOW, APD, ICE, WH, COF, DD, PNR, DELL,
For the details of ARMSTRONG SHAW ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armstrong+shaw+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ARMSTRONG SHAW ASSOCIATES INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,969 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 20 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,233 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 15,428 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 65,445 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 17,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $349.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $147.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $233.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of ARMSTRONG SHAW ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:
1. ARMSTRONG SHAW ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARMSTRONG SHAW ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARMSTRONG SHAW ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARMSTRONG SHAW ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying