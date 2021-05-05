Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Sells Corteva Inc

New Purchases: WD5A, GS, UAL, AXP, MAR,

WD5A, GS, UAL, AXP, MAR, Added Positions: BA, EEM, AMZN, BABA,

BA, EEM, AMZN, BABA, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, CTVA, DOW, APD, ICE, WH, COF, DD, PNR, DELL,

Investment company Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Travel+Leisure Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, American Express Co, Marriott International Inc, sells Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,969 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 20 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,233 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 15,428 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 65,445 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 17,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $349.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $147.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $233.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.