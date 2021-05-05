SP Asset Management Buys iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Qualcomm Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Splunk Inc

New Purchases: UWM, MU, WDC, QCLN, SCHB,

UWM, MU, WDC, QCLN, SCHB, Added Positions: IGV, XLV, QCOM, VUG, NVDA, ABBV, VTEB, VO, IGSB, MRK, XLNX, INTC, MSFT, PLTR, TSLA, PYPL, EMQQ, SPY, DIS, CMG, PFF, VOO, ARKG, ARKW, ARKK, NOW, TWLO, ADBE, QQQ, DVN, SBRA, MO, CSCO, XLF,

IGV, XLV, QCOM, VUG, NVDA, ABBV, VTEB, VO, IGSB, MRK, XLNX, INTC, MSFT, PLTR, TSLA, PYPL, EMQQ, SPY, DIS, CMG, PFF, VOO, ARKG, ARKW, ARKK, NOW, TWLO, ADBE, QQQ, DVN, SBRA, MO, CSCO, XLF, Reduced Positions: MBB, SSO, ABT, JNJ, HD, BRK.B, UNH, IBB, BAC, WFC, ADI, PM, IJH, PEP, T, XLE, EEM, IYH, SNAP, XLC, MDLZ, SBUX,

MBB, SSO, ABT, JNJ, HD, BRK.B, UNH, IBB, BAC, WFC, ADI, PM, IJH, PEP, T, XLE, EEM, IYH, SNAP, XLC, MDLZ, SBUX, Sold Out: SPLK,

Investment company SP Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Qualcomm Inc, NVIDIA Corp, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SP Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, SP Asset Management owns 106 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SP Asset Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sp+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 686,765 shares, 30.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 67,921 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 201,635 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 202,558 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,222 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%

SP Asset Management initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $87.25 and $126.26, with an estimated average price of $110.33. The stock is now traded at around $113.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SP Asset Management initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SP Asset Management initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SP Asset Management initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SP Asset Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SP Asset Management added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 92.14%. The purchase prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $347.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 32,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SP Asset Management added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 118.43%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 59,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SP Asset Management added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 77.09%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 53,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SP Asset Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 772.05%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $574.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SP Asset Management added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 94.38%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SP Asset Management added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 34.27%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SP Asset Management sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.