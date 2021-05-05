IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ConocoPhillips, Seagen Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Seagen Inc, Tiffany

New Purchases: VTRS, PLUG, SGEN, DVN, VER, ABNB,

Investment company IFM Investors Pty Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ConocoPhillips, Seagen Inc, Plug Power Inc, Viatris Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Seagen Inc, Tiffany, , VEREIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFM Investors Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q1, IFM Investors Pty Ltd owns 596 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,851,239 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 782,261 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,400 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.10% Facebook Inc (FB) - 258,176 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,710 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.08%

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 51,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $136.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 143,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 61,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 39.26%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 145,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 163.12%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $304.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in CSX Corp by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 88,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $342.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 42.75%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $155.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.