IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ConocoPhillips, Seagen Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Seagen Inc, Tiffany

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ConocoPhillips, Seagen Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Seagen Inc, Tiffany

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company IFM Investors Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ConocoPhillips, Seagen Inc, Plug Power Inc, Viatris Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Seagen Inc, Tiffany, , VEREIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFM Investors Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q1, IFM Investors Pty Ltd owns 596 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ifm+investors+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IFM Investors Pty Ltd
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,851,239 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.18%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 782,261 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,400 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.10%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 258,176 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.24%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,710 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.08%
New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 51,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $136.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 143,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 61,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 39.26%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 145,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 163.12%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $304.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in CSX Corp by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 88,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $342.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 42.75%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $155.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: (CXO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of IFM Investors Pty Ltd. Also check out:

1. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IFM Investors Pty Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider