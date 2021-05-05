IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ConocoPhillips, Seagen Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Seagen Inc, Tiffany

- New Purchases: VTRS, PLUG, SGEN, DVN, VER, ABNB,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, TSLA, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, UNH, V, NVDA, PG, DIS, BAC, HD, MA, ADBE, BRK.B, CMCSA, VZ, PYPL, NFLX, T, ABT, CSCO, XOM, INTC, MRK, CRM, ABBV, CVX, KO, COP, LLY, IFF, PEP, PFE, TXN, UNP, WMT, AVGO, AMGN, BMY, COST, MCD, NKE, TMO, WFC, MMM, AMD, AMAT, BA, CSX, CAT, SCHW, C, DHR, NEE, GE, GS, HON, IBM, MS, ORCL, QCOM, SBUX, UPS, NOW, ZM, AFL, AXP, AMT, ADP, BLK, CVS, FIS, CL, DE, GILD, INTU, ISRG, MDLZ, LRCX, LOW, SPGI, MU, PXD, BKNG, SYK, TGT, RTX, ANTM, TMUS, AWK, SQ, TWLO, PLD, ATVI, APD, ADI, ADSK, AVB, TFC, BAX, BDX, BSX, COF, CCL, CME, CI, COO, CCI, DUK, ECL, EW, EMR, EQIX, EL, FDX, FISV, GPN, HPQ, HUM, ITW, ILMN, ICE, KLAC, KSU, KMB, LMT, MMC, MET, MAA, MCO, NSC, PNC, PH, PGR, PRU, REGN, SHW, SO, TJX, USB, VRTX, WBA, WM, MELI, PM, FTNT, DG, CHTR, GM, HCA, WDAY, ZTS, TWTR, SNAP, DELL, DOW, PINS, UBER, CRWD, PTON, CARR, AOS, ABMD, A, ALB, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, ALNY, MO, AEP, AIG, AME, APH, ANSS, ACGL, ADM, AJG, AZO, ALV, BLL, BK, BBY, BIIB, BMRN, BXP, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, COG, CDNS, KMX, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, CTSH, ED, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DHI, DTE, DRI, DVA, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, D, DOV, EOG, EA, EFX, EQR, ESS, EXAS, EXC, EXR, FFIV, FICO, FAST, FITB, F, BEN, FCX, GIS, GPC, MNST, LHX, HIG, WELL, HSY, HOLX, HST, MTCH, INFO, IDXX, INCY, IP, IPG, JNPR, KEY, KR, LH, LVS, LEN, LNC, LYV, MAR, MLM, MRVL, MAS, MXIM, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MHK, MOH, MSI, NVR, NTAP, NEM, ES, NTRS, NOC, ORLY, ON, OXY, ODFL, PCAR, PPG, PAYX, PFG, PEG, PSA, O, RF, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SEIC, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SPG, SWKS, TRV, SWK, STT, STLD, SUI, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TTWO, TER, TEVA, GL, TSCO, TYL, TSN, URI, VFC, VLO, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VMC, WAB, WCN, WST, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WEC, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, TDG, WU, OC, IPGP, BX, DFS, LULU, VMW, MSCI, VRSK, SSNC, KKR, FRC, FLT, KMI, MOS, MPC, FBHS, XYL, EPAM, ENPH, SPLK, PSX, PANW, VOYA, IQV, CDW, NWSA, RNG, VEEV, ARMK, HLT, PAYC, ANET, W, HUBS, KEYS, LBRDA, LBRDK, SEDG, ETSY, TDOC, KHC, RUN, Z, HPE, FTV, TTD, COUP, ATH, OKTA, ROKU, MDB, DBX, DOCU, EQH, ELAN, MRNA, TW, CTVA, WORK, NET, DDOG, OTIS, AES, SRPT, AAP, AKAM, LNT, HES, UHAL, AEE, AFG, AMP, ABC, IVZ, NLY, WTRG, ARW, AIZ, ATO, AVY, BIO, BWA, BRO, BG, CF, CHRW, CMS, CPT, CPB, CAH, CE, LNG, CHD, CINF, CGNX, CAG, CCK, XRAY, DISCA, DPZ, DRE, EMN, DISH, EIX, ETR, ELS, EXPE, EXPD, FMC, FDS, FNF, FE, IT, GD, HAL, HAS, PEAK, HSIC, HRL, HBAN, IEX, IRM, IONS, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, K, LKQ, LII, MTB, MGM, MKL, MKTX, MKC, MPW, TAP, MPWR, NRG, NDAQ, NBIX, NWL, NI, NDSN, NUE, OGE, OHI, OMC, OKE, PCG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PKI, PNW, PHM, DGX, RPM, RJF, REG, RNR, RSG, ROL, POOL, SEE, XPO, SNA, LUV, TDY, TFX, TXT, TRMB, UDR, UHS, MTN, VNO, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAT, EVRG, WYNN, HEI.A, L, LDOS, BR, PODD, MASI, ULTA, KDP, RGA, LEA, GNRC, CBOE, BAH, HII, APO, ZG, GWRE, CG, BURL, ALLY, ZEN, FWONK, CTLT, SYF, CFG, AXTA, QRVO, GDDY, BKI, CABO, TRU, LSXMA, LSXMK, VST, LW, HWM, INVH, CVNA, IR, BKR, VICI, ZS, CDAY, AVLR, FOX, AVTR, CHWY, DT, TXG, IAC, DKNG,
- Reduced Positions: DD, DISCK, SNOW,
- Sold Out: VIA, SGT, TIF, CXO, 50AA,
For the details of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ifm+investors+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of IFM Investors Pty Ltd
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,851,239 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 782,261 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,400 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.10%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 258,176 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,710 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.08%
IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 51,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $136.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 143,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 61,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 39.26%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 145,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 163.12%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $304.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in CSX Corp by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 88,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $342.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 42.75%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $155.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: (CXO)
IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.
Here is the complete portfolio of IFM Investors Pty Ltd. Also check out:
1. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IFM Investors Pty Ltd keeps buying