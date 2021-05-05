Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. Buys Axis Capital Holdings, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, Sells Apple Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

- New Purchases: WAB, CLIR, CRHC, HIG, PFF, DOCU, PWR, XLU, ZS, THS, SAIL, ENVA, CZR, TMUS, HZAC, ZNGA, BA, FTCH, MIK, CARR, ASO, GLDD, COP, LH, SNRH, SVAC, CAP, OACB, PLD, SMMT, ACGL, CVX, CS, CUB, SSSS, SMTS, ODP, MMM, SMHI, LOKB, ACIC, RBAC, GRSV, SNR, PGRE, KERN, 2J4, AGFS,
- Added Positions: AXS, CRHC.U, IBM, VNO, AERI, GRA, GAM, VIG, GOOGL, IP, PFE, WMT, TENB, PYPL, CHNG, ETN, PLAN, GOLD, FEYE, OPK, TRV, NG, CVS, OC, PG, ZM, CRWD, EPD, XLF, GLRE, PLSE,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, DD, IFF, PRMW, C, GM, TMO, SONY, TSIAU, BG, ADM, AES, CND.U, BC, WY, DIS, CAT, JNJ, DISH, FISV, VTI, DEO, HZAC.U, DE, L, GSAH, MSFT, MRK, LYV, SPH, VG, TPC, SEB, APD, HES, TRC, CNA, RUN, GTYH, ESTC, LIN, GLD, KO, LOW, LBRDK, KHC, GLNG, YEXT, PRPB, AWI, MSGS, BIIB, PRPB.U, TTOO, MSOS, FB, BKD, TSLA, FLDM, AIG, BAM, WIW, WETF, UL, MA, FPH, MMC, INTC, GFX.U, AXP, PPG, GPC, FDX, GLW, CNX, DXC, PAVM, VZ, CI, WIA, DOW, PEP, WFC, NYT, ACB, PTE,
- Sold Out: PLCE, TIF, RE, WDC, FLEX, ON, HESM, MDLA, SIMO, KLIC, QCOM, PFPT, CIEN, NPTN, HZON.U, UTZ, ZEN, UBER, VOYA, CG, AVGO, LITE, CMD, DBX, VOD, WMG, SYNA, WRK, OACB.U, AMAT, MOTV.U, LCYAU, NVT, ADT, PACE, CF, HECCU, JAMF, JAMF, ASAN, DNMR, CCIV, GD, MS, XRX, SVACU, CNP, MRACU, SNRHU, GILD, PHICU, MAR, QELLU, PCG, CPSR, SUM, LGVW, PZN, AMRS, COMM, AACQ, AQMS, IPOF, RPLA.U, BHR, FAII, RCG, NMRK, WPF, PBI, EXTN, NOVN,
These are the top 5 holdings of LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 225,683 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 299,376 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 616,975 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 245,106 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
- Brunswick Corp (BC) - 413,692 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $81.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 115,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in ClearSign Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $5.68, with an estimated average price of $4.38. The stock is now traded at around $4.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $204.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd by 1288.35%. The purchase prices were between $45 and $53.09, with an estimated average price of $50.12. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 222,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC.U)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 543.29%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 707,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.09%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 211,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $13.12 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 913,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General American Investors Company Inc (GAM)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in General American Investors Company Inc by 143.34%. The purchase prices were between $36.81 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 103,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Children's Place Inc (PLCE)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Children's Place Inc. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $83.66, with an estimated average price of $70.09.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $211.08 and $255.97, with an estimated average price of $238.21.Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92.Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3.
