Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. Buys Axis Capital Holdings, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, Sells Apple Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. Current Portfolio ) buys Axis Capital Holdings, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, General American Investors Company Inc, sells Apple Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Primo Water Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Levin Capital Strategies, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. owns 250 stocks with a total value of $912 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 225,683 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 299,376 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Citigroup Inc (C) - 616,975 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 245,106 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Brunswick Corp (BC) - 413,692 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $81.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 115,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in ClearSign Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $5.68, with an estimated average price of $4.38. The stock is now traded at around $4.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $204.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd by 1288.35%. The purchase prices were between $45 and $53.09, with an estimated average price of $50.12. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 222,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 543.29%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 707,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.09%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 211,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $13.12 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 913,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in General American Investors Company Inc by 143.34%. The purchase prices were between $36.81 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 103,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Children's Place Inc. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $83.66, with an estimated average price of $70.09.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $211.08 and $255.97, with an estimated average price of $238.21.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3.