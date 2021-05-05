Logo
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. Buys Axis Capital Holdings, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, Sells Apple Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Axis Capital Holdings, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, General American Investors Company Inc, sells Apple Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Primo Water Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Levin Capital Strategies, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. owns 250 stocks with a total value of $912 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/levin+capital+strategies%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 225,683 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 299,376 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  3. Citigroup Inc (C) - 616,975 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 245,106 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  5. Brunswick Corp (BC) - 413,692 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $81.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 115,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in ClearSign Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $5.68, with an estimated average price of $4.38. The stock is now traded at around $4.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $204.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd by 1288.35%. The purchase prices were between $45 and $53.09, with an estimated average price of $50.12. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 222,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC.U)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 543.29%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 707,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.09%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 211,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $13.12 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 913,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General American Investors Company Inc (GAM)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in General American Investors Company Inc by 143.34%. The purchase prices were between $36.81 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 103,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Children's Place Inc (PLCE)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Children's Place Inc. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $83.66, with an estimated average price of $70.09.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $211.08 and $255.97, with an estimated average price of $238.21.

Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.

Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3.



