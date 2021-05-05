Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Multiple Data Presentations and Workshop Presentations at the 24th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy





Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that preclinical data from its investigational gene therapy programs will be presented at the 24th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), which will be held virtually May 11-14, 2021.









Presentations at this years ASGCT will highlight the positive preclinical results for TSHA-104 in SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome and TSHA-105 in SLC13A5 deficiency that support our advancement of these programs, said RA Session II, President, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Taysha. Among the compelling data, we have shown that TSHA-104 as a single intrathecally administered gene replacement therapy was effective in improving SURF1 deficiency-related dysfunctions, such as diminished COX1 activity in brain and muscle and blood lactate on exhaustive exercise in a dose-dependent manner in SURF1 knockout mice. In SLC13A5 deficiency, CSF-delivered TSHA-105 resulted in improved EEG activity and reduced seizure susceptibility in SLC13A5 knockout mice. We remain on track to file an IND/CTA in SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome in the second half of this year and continue to advance TSHA-105 in SLC13A5 deficiency towards the clinic.









Summary of Abstracts and Posters (all times in Eastern Time)









Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 7:00 7:15 pm















Abstract Presentation title: Gene Replacement Therapy for SURF1-Related Leigh Syndrome Using AAV9









Session title: Clinical Trials and Advanced Preclinical Studies for Neurologic Diseases









Abstract number: 165









Authors: Qinglan Ling, Matthew Rioux, Steven Gray









Presenter: Qinglan Ling, Ph.D., of UT Southwestern Medical Center











COX activity was partially and significantly rescued in all tested tissues of AAV9/h SURF1 -treated mice via intrathecal (IT) delivery











AAV9/hSURF1-treated mice demonstrated a dose-dependent increase in h SURF1 mRNA expression, restoration of MT-CO1 protein expression in the brain











Gene replacement treatment also mitigated the lactic acidosis upon exhaustive exercise at mid-age

















Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 7:00 7:15 pm















Abstract Presentation title: scAAV9 Gene Replacement Therapy for Epileptic SLC13A5 Deficiency









Session title: AAV Therapies for Neurological and Sensory Diseases









Abstract number: 137









Authors: Rachel Marion Bailey, Lauren Bailey, Morgan Schackmuth, Irvin Garza









Presenter: Rachel Bailey, Ph.D., of UT Southwestern Medical Center











TSHA-105-treated knockout mice demonstrated significantly decreased plasma citrate levels compared to knockout mice treated with vehicle











TSHA-105-treated knockout mice had reduced spike train activity and seizure frequency on electroencephalogram (EEG)

















Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:00 10:00 am















Poster title: Novel AAV Capsids for Enhanced Gene Transfer to the Cerebellum, Spinal Cord, and Schwann Cells









Session: AAV Vectors Virology and Vectorology









Abstract number: 314









Authors: Xin Chen, Thomas Dong, Widler Casy, Yuhui Hu, Daphne Chen, Thomas McCown, Steven Gray











A capsid DNA shuffling and directed evolution process was pursued to generate new AAV variants for nervous system gene transfer. In the IT cohort, more than 15 variants had biodistribution values at least ten times greater than AAV9 with reduced biodistribution to the liver











Results demonstrated that some variants could be used to treat cerebellar diseases with Purkinje cell involvement and other variants could be used to treat peripheral demyelinating neuropathies with Schwann cell involvement

















The ASGCT abstracts are now available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cell.com%2Fmolecular-therapy-family%2Fmolecular-therapy%2Fissue%3Fpii%3DS1525-0016%2821%29X0002-0.









ASGCT-Sponsored Pre-Meeting Workshops (all times in Eastern Time)









Monday, May 10, 2021 at 12:55 1:05 pm















Workshop title: Transitioning From Academics to Industry









Session 2: Learning From Experience: Case Studies of Transitions from Academia to Industry









Topic: Moving from Academic Vector Production to Commercial Scale Manufacturing









Speaker: Frederick Porter, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer of Taysha Gene Therapies













Monday, May 10, 2021 at 3:00 3:15 pm















Workshop title: Emerging Issues in Market Access









Session 1: Gene Therapy Investment and Capital









Keynote: Attracting Capital and Building a Company in the Gene Therapy Space









Speaker: RA Session II, President, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Taysha Gene Therapies













About Taysha Gene Therapies









Forward-Looking Statements









