Cimpress Signs Multi-year Deal for HP Indigo Digital Presses to Drive Mass Personalization

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

High-volume HP Indigo 100K digital press to support worldwide growth in unique products

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (: HPQ) and Cimpress ( CMPR), the world leader in mass customization, today announced a multi-year, strategic agreement for a large-scale investment in next-generation HP Indigo digital presses to grow the online personalized print product market.

HP Indigos largest customer globally, Cimpress will deploy a fleet of new HP Indigo digital presses over the next two years, primarily the B2-format HP Indigo 100K Digital Press engineered for breakthrough productivity. The new technology is aimed at providing additional revenue for the companys brands and improved efficiency across its global manufacturing operations.

Cimpress worldwide businesses, including Vistaprint, serve tens of millions of customers every year by making personalization convenient and affordable, producing unique products that have the reliability, quality and affordability of mass produced goods.

More print customers have migrated during the pandemic from offline to online where Cimpress is the clear leader. We believe most of these customers will stay online post pandemic and we will keep driving efficiencies, continue investing to serve customers better, said Robert Keane, Cimpress founder and CEO. Over the past decades, HP has been instrumental for our growth, not only in volume, but also in capabilities. We believe in our continuous cooperation to reinforce our cost competitiveness and our ability to delight our customers worldwide.

Cimpress uses the HP technology to deliver personalized print products such as holiday cards, photo specialty items, gifts, calendars, and marketing materials.

Helping customers achieve growth opportunities and operational excellence is a key value for HP. We collaborated closely with Cimpress as we developed the HP Indigo 100K, in order to ensure it addresses market needs for high automation and volume to deliver personalized products. We are excited to continue to develop our strategic relationship with Cimpress to drive the long-term success of both companies, said Haim Levit, general manager, HP Indigo.

Engineered for nonstop printing, the new B2 HP Indigo 100K is the first press in HP Indigo's 5th-generation platform, innovation to deliver large digital print volumes thanks to high speed and productivity, while ensuring Indigos renowned digital offset look and feel.

More than half of the new HP Indigo 100K units will be installed in 2021, following successful testing of automated, high-volume production during the 2020 holiday season at Cimpress manufacturing facilities in Europe. The HP Indigo 100K works directly with HP PrintOS Color Beat to ensure highest color standards and consistency across presses and sites.

More information on HPs award-winning HP Indigo digital presses is available at www.hp.com/go/Indigo.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc ( CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printdeal, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK, among others. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com.

About HP

HP Inc. (: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.

Nina Gilbert, HP
[email protected]

www.hp.com/go/newsroom		Graham Day, HP
[email protected]

Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/519a4032-56ff-45d2-839c-9197cd18cdd6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/533fd346-88ec-4a35-a8fb-2d52c399e2fc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a886d4d-4ecb-4ab2-9846-23c3f1173c87

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82dd2d23-215a-4c50-b713-71cdc81d514c

