BOQI International Medical Inc. Announces Its Hospital to Be Put Into Use As Official COVID-19 Vaccination Site in China

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOQI International Medical Inc. ( BIMI) (BIMI or the Company), a leading healthcare products and services provider in China, today announced that Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital (Zhongshan Hospital), one of the hospitals under the umbrella of the Companys gynecology-focused hospital chain in China, was informed by China Anhui Province Chaohu Citys Center for Disease Control and Prevention that it will soon be used as an official COVID-19 vaccination site in China.

Zhongshan Hospital had established a leaders working group that held multiple symposiums to prepare Zhongshan Hospital to meet the safety standards required for onsite vaccination in China. The vaccination site has been divided into six zones that include waiting area, health consultation area, registration area, vaccination space, observation room and an emergency room to prevent potential cross-infection.

China Anhui Province recently launched an action plan that aims to speed up vaccinations against COVID-19 for target population groups. It is estimated that more than 40 percent of the over 60 million permanent resident population in Anhui Province will be vaccinated by June 30, 2021.

Mr Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, commented: We are delighted that Zhongshan Hospital is able to join forces with peer hospitals and institutions to help facilitate universal vaccination against COVID-19 in China. Since BIMI completed its acquisition of Zhongshan Hospital in February, Zhongshan Hospital has been working closely with the support from Chaohu Citys Health Commission and Center for Disease Control and Prevention to implement preparations for the hospital to meet the standards for a COVID-19 vaccination site.

About BOQI International Medical Inc.

BOQI International Medical Inc. was founded in 2006. In February 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company determined to focus on the healthcare industry. The Company is now exclusively a healthcare products and provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services and operates two private hospitals. For more information, please visit www.usbimi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Companys ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the effects of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the demand for the Companys products and services in the Peoples Republic of China, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Companys annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 571-464-9470 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)

