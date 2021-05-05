Logo
Heritage Cannabis Announces Launch of ArthroCBD in the United States

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



Heritage+Cannabis+Holdings+Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (Heritage or the Company), today announced the launch of ArthroCBD, an innovative hemp brand created to provide a solution to those seeking symptomatic relief. The new product, available for purchase on arthrocbd.com, is backed by unmatched scientific clinical data published in a peer reviewed journal.



ArthroCBD is a softgel capsule with 25 mg of CBD and 6 mg of Beta caryophyllene, and is formulated using VESIsorb, which provides dramatically improved absorption versus competitive oral CBD products on the market. These absorption levels result in rapid onset of action and long lasting relief. ArthroCBD also has all traces of THC removed to avoid the problematic adverse effects people can get from many other hemp based products.



We are excited to launch our clinically tested ArthroCBD softgel capsules for those seeking daily relief from physical strain. Physicians, pharmacists, and other health care practitioners all want the same thing to provide the best treatment for patients with the least side effects. ArthroCBD now provides that option with a highly effective hemp based CBD product, said Umar Syed, President, Medical Products. Carefully formulated CBD with pharmaceutical technology, high quality tested ingredients, and clinical testing to prove product performance is a logical step in the evolution of hemp based CBD products. Our focus is to finally provide patients and the medical and healthcare communities with products based on credible data that they can trust to work well and safely.



With more than three decades of experience in pharmaceutical medicine and OTC consumer marketing, Heritages team is bringing products to market to help many segments of the population suffering from chronic ailments. The Companys U.S. products use VESIsorb, a proven technology that helps boost the performance of pharmaceutical and wellness products. VESIsorb dramatically improves the stability, reliable high absorption, rapid onset of action of products and is backed by a robust body of supporting scientific evidence spanning several decades.



The ArthroCBD launch marks the first of a pipeline of over 7 new medicinal hemp based CBD product offerings planned by Heritage.



About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.



Heritage is a leading cannabis products company operating two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada and offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and US. The company has an extensive portfolio of high quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood. and ArthroCBD.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.



Clint Sharples



Clint Sharples


CEO



The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005314/en/

