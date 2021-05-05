Logo
Cubic and Omaha Metro Transit Launch Contactless Fare Payment Option

Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Cubic+Corporation (

NYSE:CUB, Financial) today announced its Cubic+Transportation+Systems (CTS) business division was awarded a multi-year contract from Omaha Metro Transit to deliver its Umo Pass solution. Umo Pass will empower Omaha Metro Transit riders to seamlessly plan and pay for transit journeys through a single fare payment system.



Umo Pass, a cloud-based, software-as-a-service platform, is built for real-time fare payment processing, allowing riders the convenience to pay through various touchless options, including smart cards, a mobile app, paper tokens (such as QR or bar codes), or even student ID cards. Cash-preferred riders can purchase electronic fare cards at convenient retail locations and reload their cards before use.



Umo Pass innovative fare collection technology will provide Omaha Metro passengers with a simplified way to pay for their transit travel, said Boris Karsch, senior product director, Umo Pass.



Launching in summer 2021, Omaha Metro Transit riders will be able to download the Umo Mobility app on their smartphones or use their tap cards to start loading fare value. Riders can purchase fares and manage their accounts through multiple options, including ticket vending machines at Omaha Rapid Bus Transit (ORBT) stations and transit centers; online transit account management; and purchasing options at stores and vendors across Omaha.



Metro is excited to integrate a seamless payment experience into our system and provide our riders with more options to access transit, said Lauren Cencic, CEO of Metro Transit.



The Umo Pass launch comes after Metro Transits recent extension of their current ORBT free fare period. Extended to early summer 2021, ORBT riders can get on board and go without fare payment.



Omaha Metro Transit will utilize the Umo Pass platform on 170 ORBT, fixed route and paratransit vehicles, as well as ticket vending machines. Metro Transits first rapid transit line surpassed 130,000 rides since its launch in November 2020, averaging 1,200 rides on weekdays. ORBT serves the central corridor of Dodge Street between Omahas Old Market entertainment district and Westroads Mall.



To learn more, please visit www.ometro.com.



About Cubic Corporation



Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter %40CubicCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005337/en/

