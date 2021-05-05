Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HOUSTON, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the first quarter 2021.



Conference Call Information:



Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing either:

(833) 423-0481 (U.S.)

(918) 922-2375 (international)

Conference ID: 9062629



An audio webcast will be accessible via the Investors Events and Presentations section of the Companys website http://investors.salariuspharma.com/. An archive of the webcast will remain available for 90 days beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET, on May 12, 2021.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and select additional sarcomas that share a similar biology Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-translocated sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the Ewing sarcoma program. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as anticipate, potential, progress, design, estimate, continue, will, aim, can, believe, plan, allow, expect, intend, goal, provide, able to, position, project, developing, and similar terms or expressions or the negative thereof. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the following: the companys growth strategy; the value of seclidemstat as a potential treatment for Ewing sarcoma, Ewing-related sarcomas and other cancers; the status and anticipated progress and milestones of the companys clinical trials in advanced solid tumors and Ewing sarcoma; the expansion of the companys clinical trials to include Ewing-related sarcomas; the companys belief as to being well-capitalized through the completion of its clinical trials for seclidemstat and beyond; Salarius goal to maximize the potential of seclidemstat; and Salarius developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need. Salarius may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the sufficiency of the companys capital resources; the ability of, and need for, the company to raise additional capital to meet the companys business operational needs and to achieve its business objectives and strategy; the companys ability to project future capital needs and cash utilization and timing and accuracy thereof; the ability of the company to access the remaining funding available under the CPRIT grant; future clinical trial results and impact of results on the company; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results; the sufficiency of Salarius intellectual property protection; risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process; the competitive landscape and other industry-related risks; market conditions and regulatory or contractual restrictions which may impact the ability of Salarius to raise additional capital; the possibility of unexpected expenses or other uses of Salarius cash resources; risks related to the COVID-19 outbreak; and other risks described in Salarius filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those discussed in the companys quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and in the companys annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on managements assumptions and estimates as of such date. Salarius disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.