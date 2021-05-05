Chiasma Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Announced Agreement to Merge with Amryt

Announced agreement to merge with Amryt



Combination to create a global commercial stage rare and orphan disease leader with a diversified portfolio of therapies and a meaningful late-stage development pipeline

Q1 2021 Net Product Revenues of $1.9M, a 100% increase over Q4 2020

Achieved payor coverage of MYCAPSSA for over 185 million lives

Submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the study of MYCAPSSA in patients with carcinoid syndrome associated with Neuroendocrine Tumors (NET)

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. ( CHMA), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop and commercialize oral therapies to reduce the burden of chronic injections for people with rare diseases, as evidenced by its initiation of a phased U.S. commercial launch of MYCAPSSA as the first oral therapy for treatment of acromegaly, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided a business update.

Recent Business Highlights

Announced entry into a definitive merger agreement for the acquisition of the company by Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and delivering innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases

Generated MYCAPSSA net product revenue of $1.9 million in Q1 2021

Increased payor coverage of MYCAPSSA to over 185 million lives

Submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA for a Phase 1 relative bioavailability study followed by a single Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of MYCAPSSA in patients with carcinoid syndrome associated with NET. These studies are designed to support a potential modified 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.

Exited the first quarter with $115.0 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities



While we continue to experience customer access challenges related to COVID-19, we are pleased with the launch progress we made in the first quarter and it reiterates our intent of making MYCAPSSA the new standard of pharmacological care, stated Raj Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Chiasma. During the quarter we saw an increase in launch momentum as we continued to expand payor coverage for MYCAPSSA. Additionally, we submitted an IND to begin the process of expanding the potential benefits of MYCAPSSA in patients with carcinoid syndrome.

Importantly, we believe the merger with Amryt represents a transformational moment in unlocking and accelerating the potential value of Chiasma efficiently for both our patients and for our shareholders, concluded Mr. Kannan.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Product Revenue, Net: Net product revenue related to the sales of MYCAPSSA were $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, MYCAPSSAs first full quarter of sales.

SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, as compared with $7.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by commercial activities, an increase in personnel-related expenses, and other administrative costs to support the launch and commercialization of MYCAPSSA in the U.S., and diligence costs associated with merger agreement with Amryt.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $8.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily related to the costs associated with the manufacturing of octreotide capsules to support the Companys U.S. commercial launch, which were expensed prior to FDA approval of MYCAPSSA in June 2020.

Net Loss: Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was ($30.5) million, or ($0.49) per basic share, as compared with ($15.4) million, or ($0.36) per basic share for the first quarter of 2020.

Cash Position: Chiasma ended the first quarter 2021 with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $115.0 million, as compared with $135.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

Conference Call Information

Given the recently announced agreement for Chiasma to be acquired by Amryt, Chiasma will not be hosting a conference call.

About MYCAPSSA

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION AND USAGE

MYCAPSSA (octreotide) delayed-release capsules, for oral use, is a somatostatin analog indicated for long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Hypersensitivity to octreotide or any of the components of MYCAPSSA. Anaphylactoid reactions, including anaphylactic shock, have been reported in patients receiving octreotide.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

MYCAPSSA can cause problems with the gallbladder. Monitor patients periodically. Discontinue if complications of cholelithiasis are suspected.

Blood sugar, thyroid levels, and vitamin B 12 levels should be monitored and treated accordingly.

Bradycardia, arrhythmia, or conduction abnormalities may occur. Treatment with drugs that have bradycardia effects may need to be adjusted.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (incidence >10%) are nausea, diarrhea, headache, arthralgia, asthenia, hyperhidrosis, peripheral swelling, blood glucose increased, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, dyspepsia, sinusitis, and osteoarthritis.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

The following drugs require monitoring and possible dose adjustment when used with MYCAPSSA: cyclosporine, insulin, antidiabetic drugs, calcium channel blockers, beta blockers, lisinopril, digoxin, bromocriptine, and drugs mainly metabolized by CYP3A4. Counsel women to use an alternative non-hormonal method of contraception or a back-up method when MYCAPSSA is used with combined oral contraceptives.

Patients taking proton pump inhibitors, H2-receptor antagonists, or antacids concomitantly with MYCAPSSA may require increased dosages of MYCAPSSA.

PREGNANCY

Advise premenopausal females of the potential for an unintended pregnancy.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact the product information department at 1-844-312-2462 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch

The full Prescribing Information for MYCAPSSA is available at www.MYCAPSSA.com .

About Acromegaly

Acromegaly typically develops when a benign tumor of the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone, ultimately leading to significant health problems. Common features of acromegaly are facial changes, intense headaches, joint pain, impaired vision and enlargement of the hands, feet, tongue and internal organs. Serious health conditions associated with the progression of acromegaly include type 2 diabetes, hypertension, respiratory disorders and cardiac and cerebrovascular disease. Chiasma estimates that approximately 8,000 adult acromegaly patients are chronically treated with somatostatin analog injections in the United States.

About Neuroendocrine Tumors

NETs arise from neuroendocrine cells throughout the body, most commonly in the gastrointestinal tract, lung, and rarely, the pancreas. While well differentiated neuroendocrine tumors are known to be slow growing, they are often asymptomatic in early stages leading to a substantial number of patients being diagnosed when the tumors have already spread regionally or distantly. Capable of secreting hormones and bioactive amines, approximately 19% of patients have carcinoid syndrome characterized by secretory diarrhea and flushing. With an annual incidence rate of 6.98 per 100,000, it is estimated there are greater than 170,000 individuals living with a diagnosis of NET in the United States.

About Chiasma

Chiasma is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral therapies to improve the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. In June 2020, Chiasma received FDA approval of MYCAPSSA for long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. MYCAPSSA, the first and only oral somatostatin analog approved by the FDA, is available for commercial sale. Chiasma is headquartered in Needham, MA with a wholly owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the companys website at www.chiasma.com.

Chiasma, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Product revenue, net $ 1,924 $ Cost of goods sold 67 Gross Profit 1,857 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 15,698 7,582 Research and development 4,199 8,125 Total operating expenses 19,897 15,707 Loss from operations (18,040 ) (15,707 ) Interest and other income (loss), net (9,583 ) 398 Interest expense (2,873 ) Loss before income taxes (30,496 ) (15,309 ) Provision for income taxes 52 77 Net loss $ (30,548 ) $ (15,386 ) Earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ (0.49 ) $ (0.36 ) Diluted $ (0.49 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 62,831,141 42,187,694 Diluted 62,831,141 42,187,694







Chiasma, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Information (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,576 $ 15,462 Marketable securities 90,457 119,959 Accounts receivable 1,015 538 Inventory 14,381 10,955 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,603 6,444 Property and equipment, net 487 534 Other assets 1,744 1,883 Restricted cash 20,272 20,563 Total assets $ 159,535 $ 176,338 Accounts payable $ 6,356 $ 4,240 Accrued expenses 10,338 11,858 Other current liabilities 625 633 Deferred royalty obligation 73,368 63,548 Long-term liabilities 6,160 4,274 Total liabilities 96,847 84,553 Total stockholders' equity 62,688 91,785 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 159,535 $ 176,338



