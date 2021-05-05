CDW Announces CFO Transition Plan





CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Collin B. Kebo, chief financial officer, CDW, plans to retire to devote more time to his family and other interests upon completion of a comprehensive search and successful transition process for his successor. Mr. Kebo will remain fully engaged as CFO and actively participate in the process to evaluate a full slate of candidates.









Mr. Kebo joined CDW in 2008 as vice president, financial planning and analysis; assumed responsibilities as CFO for international operations in 2015; and became CFO of CDW in January 2018.









It has been wonderful being a close colleague of Collins during his 13 years at CDW, said Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW. Collin has made meaningful and enduring contributions to CDW and his legacy of financial stewardship and developing outstanding talent will contribute to CDWs continuing success well into the future. On behalf of our Board of Directors and all our coworkers, I want to thank Collin for his exceptional leadership and dedication to CDW.









Mr. Kebo shared, It has been a privilege to work at CDW and I am proud of our accomplishments. The combination of CDWs business-model and unique culture has proven the test of time, consistently evolving with IT trends and delivering market-leading profitable growth. I have no doubt that CDWs best days are ahead. Personally, I look forward to devoting more time to my family, friends and other interests as I turn the page to my next chapter. Until then, I am committed to a seamless transition.









Coincident with this announcement, CDW reported record Q1 Net sales and non-GAAP earnings per share, and increased its fiscal year 2021 financial outlook.









