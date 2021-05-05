Emerging Markets Report: Small Wonders

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are very few Zoom Moments in the market, when lightning strikes and massive markets and market caps arise instantaneously. The pandemic driven move to video conferencing company Zoom was clearly one of these moments.



But many times its the small wonders that can be proof of concept, tipping points even, simple marks of progress if you look close enough. And they can portend much greater things.



Last week, One World Pharma Inc. ( OWPC) reported the first sale of cannabis plantlets in Colombia. Plantlets or cuttings are tiny germinated plants that can be immediately transplanted and grown in new areas. This cuts down on time and risk for the buyers and ensures OWP genetic quality of the mature plant.



For us, this is powerful news if you view it from the lens of what it proves. First, the plantlet sales in Colombia to other growers shows two things; that OWP has the permissions and licenses (in Colombia) to grow, and that the superior genetics that the Company has often referred to are highly desirable by other operators.



And the cuttings biz can be lucrative. According to OWP, cuttings can be grown in a 20 day cycle with a current capacity of approximately 9,000 per cycle, with an expected scaling to a capacity of 18,000 cuttings per cycle by year end.



Thats a lot of cuttings and of course, cuttings arent even the Companys primary business.



Keep in mind that this cuttings announcement comes on the heels of these impressive news pieces:



NBA Star and Television Personality John Salley Joins One World Pharma's Board of Advisors

Colombian Ministry of Health Calls for International Export of Flower



Isiah Thomas pledges to put $3 million of his own money into One World Pharma.



One World Pharma Receives Colombian Approval for Five THC Strains



Its a years worth of news for many companies, this potential for huge new markets to open, a CEO buying in, a celebrity joining the team, and Colombian approval of even MORE strains all joining the small wonders of these tiny plants that simultaneously grow into elite cannabis ingredients and an ever expanding revenue stream.

For more information on One World Pharma please visit:

www.OneWorldPharma.com

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $215,000 dollars and 425,000 restricted shares by One World Pharma. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. KP Investment Partners owns 500,000 shares of One World Pharma. The CEO of Emerging Markets Consulting, James Painter, has a 50% ownership stake in KP Investment Partners. A contributor to this report, Integrity Media, has been provided 780,000 shares and is under contract to receive $4,000 a month for a period of twenty-four months for investor relations services on behalf of One World Pharma by One World Pharma and its principals. Integrity Media is currently under a two-month extension at $5,000 per month. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

