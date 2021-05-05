Logo
UNFI Adopts Emerging Transportation Technology to Reduce Emissions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) today announced it is adding 53 all-electric transport refrigerated trailer units (TRUs) to its fleet located at the companys Riverside, Calif. distribution center. This effort is in keeping with UNFIs Better for All 2030 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda, and the companys bold commitments to take innovative action on global social and environmental issues that help transform the future of food. The company is one of the first wholesalers to utilize the innovative technology and comes as the California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced plans in January to impose zero-emission requirements on TRUs sold or operated in California by December 31, 2029.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005564/en/

The all-electric TRU achieves zero-emission results by using a high efficiency refrigeration system powered by roof mounted solar photovoltaic panels, a wheel-momentum generator, lithium-ion batteries, and a unique auxiliary power unit to eliminate the requirement for diesel fuel to power the refrigeration system.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) is adding 53 all-electric transport refrigerated trailer units (TRUs) to its fleet located at the companys Riverside, Calif. distribution center. The all-electric TRU achieves zero-emission results by using a high efficiency refrigeration system powered by roof mounted solar photovoltaic panels, a wheel-momentum generator, lithium-ion batteries, and a unique auxiliary power unit to eliminate the requirement for diesel fuel to power the refrigeration system. The company is one of the first wholesalers to utilize the innovative technology and comes as the California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced plans in January to impose zero-emission requirements on TRUs sold or operated in California by December 31, 2029. (Photo: Business Wire)



The all-electric TRU achieves zero-emission results by using a high efficiency refrigeration system powered by roof mounted solar photovoltaic panels, a wheel-momentum generator, lithium-ion batteries, and a unique auxiliary power unit to eliminate the requirement for diesel fuel to power the refrigeration system. Through this process, the refrigeration system provides multi-zone temperature settings with the capability of maintaining a full load of frozen product from minus 10 to minus 20 degrees F throughout the distribution route.



To accomplish this work, UNFI is removing 53 of its diesel-powered TRUs from operation and utilizing Advanced Energy Machines (AEM), a leader in the electrification of refrigerated trailers, to rebuild the units to all-electric specifications. UNFI will lease the TRUs through PLM Trailer Leasing for five years while the company continues to explore how they integrate into its operations. By operating the all-electric TRUs, UNFI anticipates it will save approximately 135,000 gallons of diesel fuel per year while reducing particulate matter pollutant emissions and greenhouse gas emissions.



Nearly 50 percent of UNFIs direct greenhouse gas emissions are from our fleet of trucks and trailers. These 53 all-electric TRUs will help us get a head start on the proposed CARB zero-emission requirements, and are expected to allow us to decrease our emissions as we make progress on our+climate+action+commitments+under+Better+For+All, said Jeff Wismans, national director of fleet operations at UNFI. Adding these TRUs comes after an exhaustive 4-month pilot testing the equipment through a variety of conditions with the intention to replace diesel-powered TRUs. When we look at it from an operational standpoint, were not changing anything, but it gives us a fresh look at running our operations and finding additional efficiencies.



To help reduce the cost of retrofitting the diesel powered TRU, PLM applied for and received vouchers on UNFIs behalf through CARBs Clean Off Road Equipment (CORE) Voucher Incentive Project. CARB launched CORE in 2017 to accelerate the purchase of zero-emission freight handling equipment in California by providing a streamlined voucher process to offset the higher cost of such technologies.



About United Natural Foods


UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in the United States. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005564/en/

