Thryv, Inc. to Add Dedicated Dashboard to Manage All Aspects of Google My Business

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dallas, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (

THRY, Financial), the provider of Thryv software, the leading end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small businesses, announced that on Monday, May 10, 2021, it is launching a dashboard within its software for users to manage their Google My Business business listing service. This centralized space within Thryv will allow business owners to simplify how they interact with Google My Business.

Since 81 percent of consumers today search online for a product or service, online presence is critical. And since nearly 94 percent use Google when conducting mobile searches, having an accurate, up-to-date and active Google My Business (GMB) listing is essential for small and medium businesses (SMBs) to compete.

GMB is the path for businesses to show up when and where consumers are looking for them. A GMB listing includes critical information about the business such as address, website, and hours of operation, plus photos, directions, reviews, social media-like posts, questions-and-answers, scheduling, analytics and more. However, some small businesses find it daunting to set up and maintain their GMB listing. In fact, more than half (56 percent) of local businesses in the U.S. havent even claimed their GMB listing.

Thats where Thryvs centralized GMB dashboard changes the game. The dashboard provides Thryv users a single location for managing their entire Google My Business presence. Thryv, a Google My Business Featured Partner, already manages more than 30,000 GMB profiles for its customers, and specializes in standardizing and amplifying business information across the web.

Thryv currently provides multiple Google integrations to our users, including a Gmail email service plugin, Google Posts and automated campaigns, Reserve with Google, Google Reviews, and soon, Google Messenger, which will automatically send and receive messages directly inside of Thryvs SMB-friendly centralized inbox, said Ryan Cantor, Thryvs VP of Product and Marketing. Our users asked us to create one central place to manage all of these critical elements and weve delivered. Were continuing to find new ways to streamline and centralize day-to-day operations and communication for SMBs.

Thryv also partners with Yext to standardize listings across the web, so when small business owners utilize Thryv to update their GMB profile, they benefit from having other listings and directory sites updated automatically. In addition, with Thryvs centralized GMB, small business owners can manage their photos, create and schedule Google Posts, see Google Reviews (and reviews from other sites) and respond in real time, and view enhanced GMB analytics.

The new GMB dashboard will be available for all Thryv users in the United States and Australia. For more information, please visit Thryv.com.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryvs award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com, Superpages.com and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs worldwide that enable these SMBs to compete and win in todays economy.

On March 1, 2021, Thryv announced it closed the acquisition of Sensis, Australias leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow, White Pages, True Local and Whereis), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found. Sensis is also Australias largest print directory publisher including the Yellow and White Pages.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

[email protected]

Investor Contacts:

Cameron Lessard

Thryv, Inc.

214.773.7022

[email protected]

KJ Christopher

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.7068

[email protected]

###

