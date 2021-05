Orgenesis Schedules First Quarter 2021 Business Update Conference Call

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. ( ORGS) (Orgenesis or the Company), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Friday, May 7, 2021 to discuss the Companys corporate progress and other developments.



The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1 973-528-0011 and using entry code 173027. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2585/41278 or on the Companys Investor Events section of the website here.

A webcast replay will be available on the Companys Investor Events section of the website (https://ir.orgenesis.com/events#/) through Saturday, May 07, 2022. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Friday, May 21, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 41278.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) in an affordable and accessible format at the point of care. The Orgenesis POCarePlatform is comprised of three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network. Orgenesis identifies promising new therapies and leverages its POCare Platform to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. The POCare Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes and hospitals worldwide to achieve harmonized, regulated clinical development and production of the therapies. Learn more about the work Orgenesis is doing at www.orgenesis.com.

Contact for Orgenesis:

David Waldman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1021