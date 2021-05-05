nCino Makes Commitment to Wilmington Youth Sports

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. ( NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced a long-term sponsorship with The City of Wilmington to help ensure youth sports will always have a home in Wilmington, North Carolina. In July 2019, the Wilmington City Council unanimously approved the donation of 65 acres from the Wilmington Hammerheads Youth Soccer Club organization. Following the donation being made, the Wilmington Hammerheads Youth Soccer Club approached nCino to sponsor the city-owned park, which would be shared by all members of the community. nCinos involvement will not only help fund the new sports complex, but will help create a culture to ensure access to and participation in youth sports for years to come.



This partnership goes far beyond an enhanced sports complex for Wilmingtons youth, its about investing in structured activities that have a positive impact in the lives of young people, said the City of Wilmingtons Mayor, Bill Saffo. As one of Wilmingtons most recognizable brands and a homegrown industry leader, we are excited to partner with nCino on this project and look forward to breaking ground in the coming months.

Located five-minutes from downtown Wilmington, the Cape Fear Soccer Park, soon to be renamed the nCino Sports Park, is currently a seven-field soccer complex owned and operated by the Wilmington Hammerheads Youth Soccer Club organization. The City of Wilmington will provide $10M of investment into the property, allowing the project to break ground by Fall 2021. The park will have 11 full-sized fields and will include outdoor lighting for evening games. On any given day, there can now be as many as 3,600 people attending a sporting event at nCino Sports Park, which will include soccer, lacrosse, football, ultimate frisbee, rugby, college intramural events and high school tournaments. With the addition of the extra fields, nCino Sports Park can expect upwards of 140,000 people to visit the facility on an annual basis.

Through the Citys parks bond program, the community voiced its desire for an upgraded sports park with the capacity to host sports tournaments and provide a healthy outlet for local youth, said Amy Beatty, Director of Community Services for the City of Wilmington. With nCinos generous partnership and support, we are able to develop a first-class facility and provide tremendous athletic and recreational opportunities for Wilmington families.

Youth sports has the power to bring families and people together and create a stronger community, said Jonathan Rowe, nCinos Chief Marketing Officer. nCino was founded in Wilmington over nine years ago and since that day, we have been committed to the City of Wilmington and the Cape Fear region and are always looking for opportunities to create stronger ties and give back. We are proud of this partnership, the ability to help make sports more accessible to the youth in our community, and inspire the next generation of leaders.

About nCino

nCino ( NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.