89bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. ( ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Companys Management will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the BofA Securities 2021 Health Care Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1:15 PM ET and the RBC Capital Markets 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM ET.



The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the investor section of 89bios website.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The companys lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Martins

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Peter Duckler

773-343-3069

[email protected]