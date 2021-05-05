Stericycle to Participate in Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference in June

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. ( SRCL) today announced that Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, and Andrew Ellis, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host a fireside chat and investor meetings at Stifels 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.



About Stericycle, Inc.

Stericycle, Inc., ( SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.



