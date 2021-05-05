Aligos Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results May 10, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. ( ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that it will report the companys first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, May 10, 2021 after the close of the financial markets.



About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the discovery and development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and coronaviruses as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Aligos strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

Media Contact

Amy Jobe, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1 315 879 8192

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

+1 212 915 2577

[email protected]