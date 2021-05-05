Inovalon to Present at 16th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference

BOWIE, Md., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon ( INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Inovalon, and Jonathan R. Boldt, chief financial officer of Inovalon, will present at the 16th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference, which will be held virtually.



The virtual presentation will take place in a fireside chat format at 2:15 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Investors may access a live webcast on the Investor Relations section of Inovalons website at https://investors.inovalon.com. An archived version will remain posted for a limited time. In addition, management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with registered institutional investors throughout the day.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalons unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action. Supporting thousands of customers, including all 25 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, all 25 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 24 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalons technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 580,000 clinical facilities, 336 million Americans, and 62 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Contact:

Kim E. Collins

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

301-809-4000 x1473

Hulus Alpay

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

301-809-4000 x1237