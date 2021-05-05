Investors Who Have Lost Money in Their ChemoCentryx, Inc. Investment Should Contact Block & Leviton, Who Is Investigating Potential Securities Fraud Claims Against ChemoCentryx

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Investors Who Have Lost Money in Their ChemoCentryx, Inc. Investment Should Contact Block & Leviton, Who Is Investigating Potential Securities Fraud Claims Against ChemoCentryx

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

BOSTON, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP announces that the firm is investigating whether ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( CCXI) committed securities fraud. Investors who have lost money should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, please visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ccxi.

What is this all about?
On May 4, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a Briefing Document concerning ChemoCentryxs drug candidate avacopan, which is in development for the treatment of adult patients with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody vasculitis. In this Briefing Document, the FDA wrote that its review team has identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainties about the interpretability of the[] data submitted as part of ChemoCentryxs application, as well as concerns with the clinical meaningfulness of these results.

Who is eligible?
On this news, shares closed down 45% after plummeting by as much as 60% in intraday trading on May 4, 2021. Investors who have lost money on their Aterian investment whether or not they have sold that investment are potentially eligible and should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?
Block & Leviton is investigating the potential filing of a securities class action lawsuit to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?
If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at [email protected], or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?
Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; many of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email [email protected] with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com

ti?nf=ODIyOTYzNyM0MTY1NDEwIzIwMTgxMTk=
86236003-4d51-4ccd-860d-37a15ab4b8c0
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)