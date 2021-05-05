PMV Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants, today announced that David H. Mack, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.



Details on the presentation can be found below.

Bank of America Healthcare Conference Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021 Time: 12:30 PM ET Webcast: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/hc2021/idMy79HJ.cfm

A replay of the presentation will be available by visiting the Events & Presentations section of the PMV Pharmaceuticals website.

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

