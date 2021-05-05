Aspira Women's Health Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13

AUSTIN, Texas, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Womens Health, Inc. ( AWH), a bioanalytical-based womens health company, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 13, 2021, after the market close, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Thursday, May 13 at 4:30 pm ET Domestic: 877-407-4018 International: 201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13719197 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144631

About Aspira Womens Health Inc.

Aspira Womens Health Inc. (formerly known as Vermillion, Inc., VRML) is transforming womens health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Womens Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1 plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1 and OVERA, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiX testing offers both targeted and more comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Womens Health is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patients lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEX and EndoCheck. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

