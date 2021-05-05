Logo
Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2021

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.835 per common share, payable on June 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 14, 2021. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the March 1, 2021 dividend.

The Board also declared the following quarterly dividends for Enbridge Inc. Preferred Shares. All dividends are payable on June 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 14, 2021. All amounts shown are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Common Shares

$0.835

Preference Shares, Series A

$0.34375

Preference Shares, Series B

$0.21340

Preference Shares, Series C

$0.15501

Preference Shares, Series D

$0.27875

Preference Shares, Series F

$0.29306

Preference Shares, Series H

$0.27350

Preference Shares, Series J

US$0.30540

Preference Shares, Series L

US$0.30993

Preference Shares, Series N

$0.31788

Preference Shares, Series P

$0.27369

Preference Shares, Series R

$0.25456

Preference Shares, Series 1

US$0.37182

Preference Shares, Series 3

$0.23356

Preference Shares, Series 5

US$0.33596

Preference Shares, Series 7

$0.27806

Preference Shares, Series 9

$0.25606

Preference Shares, Series 11

$0.24613

Preference Shares, Series 13

$0.19019

Preference Shares, Series 15

$0.18644

Preference Shares, Series 17

$0.321875

Preference Shares, Series 19

$0.30625

About Enbridge Inc.
Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: [email protected]

Investment Community
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-declares-quarterly-dividends-301283873.html

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

