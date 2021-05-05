Jacobs Secures Consultant Role on Malaysia-Singapore Rapid Transit System

DALLAS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs ( NYSE:J, Financial) was selected by RTS Operations Sdn Bhd to deliver systems consultancy services to help shape the future of rapid transit between Malaysia and Singapore and redefine the travel experience of tens of thousands of passengers who make the trip between the two cities across the strait on a daily basis.

As systems consultant, Jacobs will leverage leading digital design, compliance and risk management, and asset management tools to deliver consultancy services for the design, manufacturing, delivery, testing and commissioning of all systems for a new 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) light rail line the Johor Bahru to Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link. The Link will provide a vital second rail crossing across the Johor Straits and support a peak capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, helping ease current congestion at existing border entry points, improving cross-border connectivity and bolstering economic activity in the region.

"This appointment creates an opportunity for Jacobs to drive strong social value through our solution by helping address the existing mobility challenges between Singapore and Johor Bahru," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Executive Vice President Patrick Hill. "The project will not only provide a more connected, comfortable and seamless traveling experience for people traveling between the neighboring countries but will also help boost tourism and real estate industries in key city precincts in both cities, generating positive economic impact."

Malaysia's Transport Authority expects the completed station in Bukit Chagar to bring about an additional 15,000 jobs for Malaysians. The project is also expected to create 1,500 new jobs during construction, contributing to economic recovery post COVID. The project is being jointly funded by the Singapore and Malaysia governments and is projected to cost $3.37 billion (RM $13.7 billion). The RTS Link is slated to be operational by the end of 2026.

"We trust Jacobs' appointment as one of the project stakeholders will benefit the RTS project," said RTS Operations Chief Executive Officer Shamsul Rizal Mohd Yusof. "We look forward to leveraging their experience in rail and infrastructure solutions to harmonize the systems engineering requirements in both Singapore and Johor Bahru, Malaysia."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 1, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-secures-consultant-role-on-malaysia-singapore-rapid-transit-system-301284129.html

SOURCE Jacobs