KFC And Franchisees Hiring 20,000 Restaurant Employees

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Citing strong sales performance, KFC and franchisees are hiring permanent full- and part-time employees across the country

PR Newswire

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 5, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Fried Chicken announced strong Q1 earnings results last week, as customers increasingly chose the comfort and convenience of drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery of classics like KFC's Family Fill-Up and new offerings like the Kentucky Fried Chicken Sandwich. Now, as demand continues to grow, the fried chicken chain hopes to hire 20,000 permanent full-time and part-time company and franchisee restaurant positions across the nation.

Citing strong Q1 earnings, KFC is adding 20,000 new restaurant employees beginning this month. Applicants can visit jobs.kfc.com for more information.

KFC's strong earnings announcement highlighted 14 percent growth in Q1 and same-store sales growth of 11 percent on a two-year basis, highlighting the need to fill 20,000 permanent positions nationwide. The open positions will vary by restaurant but will include positions at all levels including hourly team members (cooks, prep and customer service), shift leaders, assistant managers and restaurant general managers. Those interested in launching their career with the fried chicken experts can visit KFC's newly re-launched careers site, jobs.kfc.com.*

"KFC has seen tremendous growth and sustained demand in the U.S. over the last year. Our franchisees have a real need to fill a variety of positions on their teams," said John Kurnick, Chief People Officer, KFC U.S. "Many of our franchise owners and brand leaders started their careers working in our restaurants, and restaurant jobs have always presented unique opportunities for those looking to learn new skills, whether in management, in the kitchen, through customer service or beyond."

KFC is a global leader in the restaurant industry and KFC franchisees offer a variety of employee benefits. As our team members build their restaurant skills and achieve training milestones, they are able to grow in their restaurant careers. More than 75 percent of KFC restaurant general managers started as team members or shift leaders.

Employees at participating KFC restaurants can benefit from The KFC Foundation, an independent non-profit organization that provides charitable support to KFC U.S. restaurant employees through education, hardship assistance and personal finance programs. **

Through the KFC Foundation's REACH Grants, employees of any age, any position, pursuing any degree can receive tuition assistance to attend the accredited four-year or two-year college of their choice. The money can also be used at trade/vocational schools and for graduate study. In 2020, the Foundation awarded more than $1.5 million of REACH Grants. The KFC Foundation also offers free GED assistance through a partnership with GEDWorks.

To read more of the latest news from Kentucky Fried Chicken, visit the KFC Newsroom.

*KFC restaurants across the US are commonly operated by Franchisees and licensees. Franchisees and licensees are independent business owners and employers who are responsible for their own employment practices and set their own wage and benefit programs that can vary among franchisees. Positions are available at both corporate and franchised KFC locations. Those applying for work with a franchisee of KFC are not applying for a position with KFC Corporation or any of its affiliates. If hired, the franchisee will be your only employer.

**Benefit programs can vary among restaurants depending on restaurant ownership.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based inLouisville, Ky., is the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain. KFC specializes in Original Recipe, Extra Crispy, Kentucky Grilled Chicken and Extra Crispy Tenders, Hot Wings, KFC Famous Bowls, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits and homestyle side items. There are more than 24,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc.,Louisville, Ky.(

NYSE:YUM, Financial). For more information, visitwww.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook (www.facebook.com/kfc), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kfc) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/KFC).

KFC re-launched a new careers page, jobs.kfc.com, and is working to hire up to 20,000 full- and part-time positions in its restaurants across the country.

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kfc-and-franchisees-hiring-20-000-restaurant-employees-301284219.html

SOURCE KFC

