Axalta completes Jiading plant waterborne expansion to meet surging market demand for eco-responsible coatings

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, May 5, 2021

SHANGHAI, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has completed the expansion of its waterborne coatings plant in Jiading, Shanghai, China. The expanded site is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable coating solutions for automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets in China and the Asia Pacific region.

Axalta recently completed the expansion of its waterborne coatings plant in Jiading, Shanghai, China. The expanded site is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable coating solutions for automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets in China and the Asia Pacific region.

The expansion includes new added waterborne basecoat, primer and small batch capacity, featuring the most advanced product and production technology available. The new production facilities, in addition to two new warehouses, will more than double the Jiading waterborne plant's production capacity. The state-of-art facility optimizes productivity through advanced automation, maximizes the use of raw materials and accelerates manufacturing cycle time, while minimizing the environmental impact of the production process.

"The Jiading expansion further strengthens Axalta's position as a leader in eco-responsible coatings and supports our long-term growth strategy. Our investment in waterborne coatings embodies the principles of sustainable manufacturing while ensuring we continue to meet our productivity and profitability goals," said Barry Snyder, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officer. "Axalta will continue to make investments in China that expand our footprint and capabilities in order to meet the growing needs of our customers."

Market and customer demand for waterborne coatings is growing at the expense of less environmentally friendly products. Axalta is the global leader in waterborne coatings technology and harmonized coating systems that achieve superior appearance while meeting the sustainability goals of lowering energy consumption, reducing carbon dioxide and VOC emissions. The Company's waterborne coatings significantly improve productivity and energy savings while reducing the environmental footprint of the painting process for OEM customers in the automotive, commercial vehicle, e-mobility and industrial materials markets.

"The automotive market in China continues to be the largest in the world and a growth engine for global mobility. Its industry is also at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing in terms of VOC emissions," said Nicolas Franc de Ferrire, Vice President, Mobility, Asia Pacific. "Our Jiading plant expansion reflects our ambition to capture the growing demand for high-quality, eco-friendly coatings and continue to support our customers to reach new quality and environmental standards."

Axalta is an established leader in waterborne paint solutions for the mobility sector and was among the first suppliers to introduce waterborne automotive coatings to China in the late 1980s. Axalta opened its Shanghai Jiading waterborne plant in March 2015. This most recent expansion is now fully operational and is producing and delivering products to major leading automotive OEMs and industrial materials customers in China.

About Axalta
Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Axalta Coating Systems

19F, Sandhill Plaza,

Building #1, Lane 2290

Zuchongzhi Road, Pu Dong

New Area, Shanghai, China.

Zip Code: 201210

China Media Contact

Yang Hu

D +(86)21-6020-3594

F +(86)21-6020-3667

[email protected]

www.axalta.com

U.S. Media Contact

Michael Lane

P +1.610-358-6388

[email protected]

www.axalta.com

(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-completes-jiading-plant-waterborne-expansion-to-meet-surging-market-demand-for-eco-responsible-coatings-301283750.html

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

