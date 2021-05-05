Logo
S&P and Fitch Upgrade Equinix to BBB on Strength of Interconnection and Improved Credit Quality

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 5, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company, today announced that both Standard & Poor's ("S&P") and Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") have upgraded all of Equinix's credit ratings to BBB, from the previous rating of BBB-. The ratings outlook for both agencies is Stable. The upgraded S&P ratings are effective as of April 28, 2021, and the upgraded Fitch ratings are effective as of April 30, 2021. S&P previously upgraded Equinix's rating to BBB- in February 2019, marking our entrance as an investment-grade company. Fitch previously upgraded Equinix's ratings to BBB- in July 2019, and subsequently revised its rating outlook to "Positive" in June 2020.

The ratings upgrades from both agencies reflect Equinix's growing portfolio of owned assets, increasing global scale supported by its unique interconnection platform, a disciplined financial policy utilizing broad access to capital, and resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Equinix's highly stable recurring revenue and favorable industry tailwinds continue to provide additional positive ratings factors.

"We are extremely pleased to receive these upgrades to our investment-grade ratings along with increased operating flexibility in leverage tolerance," said Keith Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, Equinix. "This is another clear recognition of our efforts to continue to improve our leverage and liquidity position while continuing to invest in meaningful growth opportunities across the business."

About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions, unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; a failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Equinix. (PRNewsFoto/Equinix) (PRNewsfoto/Equinix, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-and-fitch-upgrade-equinix-to-bbb-on-strength-of-interconnection-and-improved-credit-quality-301284204.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

