Comscore Receives Video Viewability Accreditation from Media Rating Council for Integrated Third-Party Measurement on Facebook and Instagram

RESTON, Va., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced it has earned Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for its integrated viewability product for video on Facebook. Accredited impression and viewability metrics include video impressions served in Facebook mobile web and mobile app and Instagram mobile app newsfeed placements*. The viewability tool enables all Facebook advertisers to measure campaign video viewability based on the MRC Viewability Standard across Facebook's family of apps at no cost.

Advertisers value the ability to measure industry standard viewability because it allows them to evaluate the quality of their digital ad buys and ultimately optimize their marketing spend. Providing this capability without charge underscores Facebook's commitment to providing its advertisers with transparent measurement via trusted third-party measurement.

"Viewability remains one of the most important currencies of digital media measurement and is considered a foundational base level metric by advertisers to ensure trusted, transparent, and efficient investment in the media supply chain," said Nancy Beall, Executive Vice President, Comscore. "We are proud to have received MRC accreditation and look forward to continuing our work with Facebook to meet marketers' needs for transparency and verification."

"Advertisers rely on independent 3rd party products and solutions such as Comscore's integrated video viewability measurement service for Facebook's and Instagram's newsfeed placements," said MRC Executive Director and CEO George W. Ivie. "This accreditation provides them with important assurances that the measurements reported by Comscore based on its integration with Facebook's 1st party data feed meet MRC's rigorous requirements for video viewability."

Comscore offers viewability on Facebook as a free, self-service solution that provides viewability measurement across display, video, desktop and mobile on Facebook and Instagram. With best-in-class validation technology, this offering provides real-time third-party measurement for Facebook advertising campaigns allowing clients to optimize campaign viewability in-flight to achieve greater advertising success.

* Other Facebook or Instagram placements (Audience Network, in-stream video etc.) are not currently accredited by MRC at this time. As part of the Facebook Viewability integration, filtration for the reported activity is applied by Facebook prior to passing the data to Comscore. At this time, Comscore does not apply incremental IVT processes to the data supplied by Facebook and the data is reported at the Gross and Total Net (both General and Sophisticated IVT removed) levels. Facebook's filtration methodology utilized as part of this integration (both GIVT and SIVT) have been accredited by MRC.

