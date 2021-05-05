Extreme Strengthens Executive Sales Management in Americas and APJC with Proven Industry Leaders

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced new sales leadership in the Americas and Asia Pacific, Japan & Greater China (APJC). Extreme named Paul Semak as Senior Vice President of Americas Sales and Jeff Hurmuses as Vice President of APJC Sales.

As Senior Vice President of Americas Sales, Paul will report to Chief Revenue Officer Joe Vitalone and lead Extreme's sales operations in the US, Canada, and Latin America. He brings over 25 years of experience in direct and indirect sales to the role and has expertise in product marketing, leadership development, and digital transformation. Paul initially joined Extreme in 2018 as Vice President of Sales and Operations, Americas International. Prior to this, he worked his way up through the sales organization at Cisco, most recently serving as Vice President of Sales in Central Canada. He is certified by the Canadian Board Diversity Council and has held taskforce board positions with CivicAction, a non-profit organization based in Toronto.

"Paul has been invaluable to Extreme's sales operations over the past few years and has worked closely with our Americas sales teams to drive marked expansion in Canada and Latin America. With his experience in all facets of our business and his deep understanding of and history in networking, we know he will provide the guidance our sales teams need as more customers move to the cloud," said Joe Vitalone, Chief Revenue Officer, Extreme Networks.

"Extreme is positioned for significant growth; we just hit 25 years in business, we are the fastest-growing cloud networking vendor, and enterprises are increasingly embracing digital transformation and looking to upgrade their networks. I look forward to leading our Americas sales operations and driving continued momentum," said Paul Semak, Senior Vice President of Americas Sales, Extreme Networks.

As Vice President of Sales in APJC, Jeff will manage sales operations across the Asia Pacific region, reporting into John Morrison, Extreme's SVP of International Sales. Jeff has over 30 years of experience in sales operations and is a proven leader in driving sales initiatives, managing international teams, and accelerating goal achievement. Previously, Jeff served as Area Vice President for Asia Pacific at Malwarebytes, where he led market entry in 10 countries and drove double-digit revenue growth in the region. Prior to that role, Jeff led sales operations in the Asia Pacific region for Barracuda Networks, Dell's Force 10 Networks, Tandberg (acquired by Cisco in 2010), Watchguard Technologies, and Polycom.

"As a highly regarded sales veteran in Asia Pacific, Jeff will deliver tremendous value to our APJC teams as we continue to expand our footprint. He is skilled in building technology businesses, and his close knowledge of the region will be a great asset to our teams. We are very excited for him to join Extreme," Vitalone said.

"I am excited to join Extreme during this pivotal time in the company's trajectory. The industry is moving to a more flexible, as-a-service consumption model and Extreme is well positioned to provide customers with the service flexibility and scalability they need from enterprise to edge. There is a lot of opportunity for us to build an even stronger customer base in the APJC region and I can't wait to get started," said Jeff Hurmuses, Vice President of APJC Sales, Extreme Networks.

