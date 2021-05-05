Logo
46% of Americans Who Declined a Pandemic-Wedding Invitation Say It Created Tension with the Couple

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

LendingTree surveyed Americans to understand how the pandemic and vaccine impact plans to attend weddings

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, released its survey uncovering how the pandemic and the vaccine rollout impact Americans' decision to attend weddings. The survey found that 1 in 4 Americans went to a wedding in the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic and over half went into debt attending the celebration. On the other hand, 1 in 5 Americans declined a wedding invitation amid the pandemic, and nearly half of them said that bowing out of the event caused tension with the bride and/or groom.

LendingTree logo (PRNewsfoto/LendingTree)

Key findings

  • 1 in 4 Americans went to a wedding in the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic, with most guests (72%) attending an in-person celebration. To prepare for the event, 50% bought a high-quality face mask, and 21% paid for a COVID-19 rapid test.
  • Over half of those who attended a pandemic wedding went into debt, and some of those are still paying it off. The average wedding guest took on more than $1,500 in debt.
  • 1 in 5 Americans declined a wedding invitation amid the pandemic, with over half (55%) turning down the invitation because they did not feel comfortable attending during the pandemic.
  • Nearly half (46%) of those who declined a pandemic-wedding invitation said that bowing out of the event caused tension with the bride and/or groom.
  • Wedding invitees used presents to make up for their absence. On average, they spent more money on virtual wedding gifts ($290) than they did on in-person wedding gifts ($252).
  • Wedding spending is expected to rise with wedding attendance. Many consumers (43%) expect to spend more money on weddings over the next year than ever before.

To view the full report, visit
https://www.lendingtree.com/personal/pandemic-weddings-survey/

Methodology
LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 2,030 U.S. consumers from March 30, 2021, to April 6, 2021. The survey was administered using a non-probability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

We defined generations as the following ages in 2021:

  • Generation Z: 18 to 24
  • Millennial: 25 to 40
  • Generation X: 41 to 55
  • Baby boomer: 56 to 75

While the survey also included consumers from the silent generation (defined as those 76 and older), the sample size was too small to include findings related to that group in the generational breakdowns.

About LendingTree
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nelson Garcia
[email protected]
704-943-8208

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/46-of-americans-who-declined-a-pandemic-wedding-invitation-say-it-created-tension-with-the-couple-301284142.html

SOURCE LendingTree.com

