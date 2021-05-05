Quantum to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 26th

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Quantum to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 26th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today it will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 after the close of the market. Jamie Lerner, Quantum's Chairman and CEO, and Mike Dodson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results.

Quantum Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quantum Corp.)

Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Time:4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)
Conference Call Number: 1-888-506-0062
International Call Number: +1-973-528-0011
Access Code: 460149
Webcast link (listen only) and presentation slides: http://investors.quantum.com

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through June 2, 2021. To access the replay dial 1-877-481-4010 and enter the pass code 41237 at the prompt. International callers should dial +1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.

About Quantum
Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000 Index in 2020. For more information visit www.quantum.com .

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group
Leanne K. Sievers | Jeffrey Schreiner
P: 949-224-3874 | 512-243-8976
E: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-to-release-fiscal-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-on-wednesday-may-26th-301283624.html

SOURCE Quantum Corp.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)