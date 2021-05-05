Old Republic International Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $25.62 per share and the market cap of $7.8 billion, Old Republic International stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Old Republic International is shown in the chart below.

Because Old Republic International is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 4.6% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Old Republic International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 11.80, which is in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. The overall financial strength of Old Republic International is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Old Republic International is fair. This is the debt and cash of Old Republic International over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Old Republic International has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $8.8 billion and earnings of $5.59 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, the profitability of Old Republic International is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Old Republic International over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Old Republic International is 4.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -2.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Old Republic International's ROIC is 8.59 while its WACC came in at 6.18. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Old Republic International is shown below:

To conclude, Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about Old Republic International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.